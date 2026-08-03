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Ariana Grande’s rep shares health update after singer suddenly pulls out of West End show

She’s taking a step back from the public eye

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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A rep and spokesperson for Ariana Grande has shared an update on the singer’s health after mass scrutiny led her to step back from her role in Sunday In ThePark on the West End.

Pop star and actress Ariana Grande has entered her new era, releasing album Petal and one of its accompanying music videos in the past week. However, the album rollout combined with her international tour has caused a lot of public scrutiny and concerns over the singer’s health.

A rep has confirmed that the singer will be stepping away from the public eye once she wraps up the tour.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,” they told PEOPLE.

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

They continued: “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

The bulk of the online discourse around Ariana Grande is around the singer’s body. Many people have commented on her change in appearance since working on Wicked, and there’s been a lot of speculation around her health.

A source close to the singer gave PEOPLE a new update on her health.

“She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night,” they said.

Ariana’s tumultuous relationship with the public is a major focus in the Petal album.

“This album is a fight song, an anthem about the love-hate relationship with the public and their toxicity,” the source added. “This album is not about any romantic partner or breakup in that way.”

Over the weekend, it was also announced that Ariana would no longer take part in the West End show Sunday in the Park, which would have been alongside her Wicked partner Jonathan Bailey.

The singer hasn’t shared any personal updates on social media in the past 24 hours.

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Featured image via Ariana Grande/YouTube

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Music Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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