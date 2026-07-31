Creative arts teaching grants to be cut to zero – here are the universities losing funding

The University for the Creative Arts lost more than half its OfS teaching grant as creative and performing arts subjects received zero for 2026-27

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The Office for Students (OfS) has confirmed that government teaching grants for creative and performing arts subjects have been cut to zero for 2026-27, with several arts-focused universities losing more than 40 per cent of their total funding.

While creative and performing arts subjects received £16.8 million in teaching grant support in 2024-25 and £12.9 million in 2025-26, they will receive nothing in 2026-27.

As well as cuts to arts subjects, nursing, computing, geography and archaeology courses will lose £41.6 million.

Here are the universities most affected by the teaching grant allocation changes for 2026-27, according to the OfS.

Universities affected by teaching grant cuts to creative and performing arts

University for the Creative Arts – losing 50.5 per cent of its funding, receiving nothing for high-cost subjects and £608,206 for student access and success (down from £1.2 million across both in the previous year)

Arts University Bournemouth – losing 40.7 per cent of its funding

Norwich University of Arts – losing 40.3 per cent of its funding

Leeds Arts University – losing 30.3 per cent of its funding

Universities affected by teaching grant cuts across the board

Lincoln Bishop University – losing 51.4 per cent of its grant, the largest proportional cut of any institution in the announcement, on top of an existing £6.5 million deficit

University of Nottingham – losing four per cent of its grant, but the worst affected in terms of money, seeing allocations reduced by £2.3 million

The Open University – losing £1.8 million

Anglia Ruskin University – losing £1.7 million

Universities receiving higher grants than last year

Bath Spa University – receiving £1.7 million grant increase (up by almost half)

King’s College London – receiving £1.3 million grant increase

Harper Adams University – receiving £661,898 grant increase

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