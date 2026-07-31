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Jared Leto high school girls comment viral assault claims

Jared Leto’s old creepy ‘high school girls’ comment goes viral after sexual assault allegations

‘That’s NOT a flex, sir’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Jared Leto’s old creepy ‘high school girls’ comment has recently gone viral again after four women accused him of sexual misconduct in a new BBC documentary.

Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret includes allegations from four women who accuse the Oscar-winning actor of sexual assault, statutory rape, grooming and threatening sexual assault.

Through a representative, Leto denied every allegation. He told Film Shrine, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

Since the documentary was released, people have also started sharing one particular clip of Leto again.

Jared Leto quoted a controversial line about ‘high school girls’

Jared Leto high school girls comment viral assault claims

via Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The footage, which is featured in the BBC documentary, comes from a 2013 Thirty Seconds to Mars show at Ex’Pression College in Emeryville, California.

In the clip, Leto invites a young woman onto the stage and says, “Give me a hug, first of all.”

He then asks her name and where she’s from. After she replies that she’s from Los Angeles, Leto does an impression of Matthew McConaughey before quoting one of the most famous lines from the 1993 film Dazed and Confused.

“That’s what I like about high school girls. I keep getting older, they stay the same age. Alright, alright, alright,” Leto says in the clip.

The comment itself is creepy, but in light of the allegations, many people feel it looks even worse.

One person wrote on Twitter, “That’s NOT a flex, sir. Hello, FBI?”

Another wrote, “Ewww, he’s always been CREEPY!”

A third person commented, “Was Leto always a creep?”

Since the documentary was released, other past incidents have also resurfaced, including Jared Leto’s gross behaviour with used condoms on the Suicide Squad set.

The BBC documentary also features accounts from former members of Thirty Seconds to Mars’ crew. They said they were uncomfortable with what they described as Leto’s interactions with teenage girls backstage and at recording locations.

At the time of writing, Jared Leto has not been charged with any criminal offence in relation to the allegations.

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More on: Celebrity Film Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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