Love Island’s Kav follows pretty much all of his co-stars, but the one he snubbed speaks volumes

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I’ve been digging through who this year’s Love Island crop are following on Instagram, and when it comes to Kavan Murphy, there was one individual he seemingly forgot to follow – or maybe it was on purpose.

We earlier learned that Lorenzo is following most of his co-stars besides Yasmin, Lola, and Fitzy. Jasmine was even worse, only leaving Julia off her following spree, but it’s chill; Julia also left Jasmine out of hers.

So now it’s Kavan’s turn.

Love Island’s Kavan isn’t following a fellow finalist on Instagram

For the most part, Kavan is following the vast majority of his Love Island season 13 co-stars. There are a few exceptions, but they’re largely people we completely forgot were even in the villa, Islanders like Tina, Will, and Victoria. Randomly, he’s one of the only Islanders to still be following George Knight.

But there’s one major player that must have been a conscious effort to ignore: Our season 13 winner, Julia. It’s fine, though, because she’s also not following him.

As for the reason, it’s proboably abundantly clear: Jasmine. She and Julia had some beef, and some people even claimed that Jasmine consciously avoided hugging her at the finale earlier this week.

Even amidst edits of Jasmine and Lorenzo and people wanting them together, Kav still decided to follow male-winner Lorenzo on Instagram. He’s completely comfortable in his relationship, and we love that for him.

Jasmine offered the following reflective statement on Instagram as she settles into her relationship with Kav: “8 weeks of laughter, tears, love and serving looks. I can’t put into words how mind-blowing and beautiful this experience has been… so thankfully, it’s all been documented for you to watch and I hope you felt everything with us, because b****y heck were we an emotional and honest group of Islanders.

“I’m so beyond grateful for the amount of love and support, my heart is exploding. Thank you to everyone who made this so amazing, especially to my Kavan Murphy you walked in and I instantly knew I had to take you home, and so I did hehe.

“I stood 10 toes down from start to finish in that villa, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. So many things to look forward to and I can’t wait to share it with all of you muahhhhh.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram/ITV