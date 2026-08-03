The three steps Ariana Grande has taken since huge backlash to petal music video release

2 hours ago

Ever since its release, the music video for petal has caused a huge amount of backlash for Ariana Grande. The video was released just two days ago, and has already had nearly 10million views.

However, the conversation surrounding it hasn’t been all positive. The imagery in the video has been branded “absolutely appalling”, as talk went straight to Ariana’s health and body image. Since the scrutiny, it’s been announced Ariana has made three major decisions.

Ariana has taken a step back from her public life, and her rep issued an update

The scrutiny has gotten so much, Ariana Grande announced through her rep that she is taking a step back from her public life. “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,” her rep told PEOPLE.

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

They continued: “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

She has dropped out of Sunday in the Park with George

Following the update from her rep, it was confirmed Ariana has stepped away from the West End production Sunday in the Park with George. She had been previously scheduled to appear in the production opposite her Wicked costar, Jonathan Bailey, at the Barbican Centre in London.

Production then shared a statement, confirming the news. “Following this evening’s announcement from Ariana Grande’s team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George. We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support,” it was said.

“We wish her nothing but the best. The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course.”

Ariana has deleted Instagram posts promoting petal

Ariana hasn’t shared any personal updates on social media in the past 24 hours, which considering she is promoting an album, is quite unusual. People have also claimed that some of the promotional material on her page has been wiped. A post sharing the video, captioned “petal music video out now” no longer exists.

People noted that Instagram may have added a community note to some of her posts, but that too looks to have been removed.

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