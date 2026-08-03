As rumours rage, Lorenzo and Julia finally share relationship update and it’s not looking great

3 hours ago

Since the weekend, rumours have been rife that Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak have broken up. That’s because the pair haven’t been seen together, and instead Lorenzo was spotted liking photos of models on Instagram. However, today, Lorenzo and Julia have finally shared an update together.

But don’t get your hopes up too much. While the update was largely positive, and the couple confirmed they are very much still an item, they did admit they haven’t even been on a date yet.

And you know what the usual reason Love Island couples give when they break up is – they always say they haven’t had time to see each other in the outside world. Blaming distance, busy work schedules etc. I really hope this isn’t the future Lorenzo and Julia have pending!

Alongside some of their fellow Islanders, Lorenzo and Julia shared their update on This Morning, today. “As we’ve left the villa, we’re still in the same place, exclusively dating,” Lorenzo confirmed. Julia added: “Yes, we are still dating.”

Lorenzo then admitted they’ve hardly seen one another, and that it’s been a “crazy few days” so he and Julia haven’t yet had time to go on a date together. He said life needed to “settle down” and “then we’re going to go on some lovely dates.”

The host asked if they had said they’re in love yet, to which the pair said they hadn’t but confirmed “it’s going that way”. Lorenzo added: “Feelings are developing, it’s in the right position… so I feel like give it some time.” Ok, that’s positive!

But, it then got a bit sour. Julia then seemed to push Lorenzo, and made it very clear she wants a first date, and ASAP. “Where’s the date?” she said. She later added: “Where’s my date?”. She then turned to Lorenzo and pushed: “When’s the last time we saw each other?” Awkward.

Lorenzo said the date has “a lot of planning involved” and added he intends to take Julia to a rooftop bar. “When?,” Julia replied. “I’m still waiting.”

A lot of people were quick to notice that Julia seemed raging that Lorenzo hadn’t taken her on a date already. “Soooo awkward,” one person commented. Another added: “Julia looks unhappy with Lorenzo.”

Oh dear!

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