The Tab

As rumours rage, Lorenzo and Julia finally share relationship update and it’s not looking great

Julia’s NOT happy

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Since the weekend, rumours have been rife that Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak have broken up. That’s because the pair haven’t been seen together, and instead Lorenzo was spotted liking photos of models on Instagram. However, today, Lorenzo and Julia have finally shared an update together.

But don’t get your hopes up too much. While the update was largely positive, and the couple confirmed they are very much still an item, they did admit they haven’t even been on a date yet.

And you know what the usual reason Love Island couples give when they break up is – they always say they haven’t had time to see each other in the outside world. Blaming distance, busy work schedules etc. I really hope this isn’t the future Lorenzo and Julia have pending!

Alongside some of their fellow Islanders, Lorenzo and Julia shared their update on This Morning, today. “As we’ve left the villa, we’re still in the same place, exclusively dating,” Lorenzo confirmed. Julia added: “Yes, we are still dating.”

Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo and Julia

via YouTube/ITV

Lorenzo then admitted they’ve hardly seen one another, and that it’s been a “crazy few days” so he and Julia haven’t yet had time to go on a date together. He said life needed to “settle down” and “then we’re going to go on some lovely dates.”

The host asked if they had said they’re in love yet, to which the pair said they hadn’t but confirmed “it’s going that way”. Lorenzo added: “Feelings are developing, it’s in the right position… so I feel like give it some time.” Ok, that’s positive!

But, it then got a bit sour. Julia then seemed to push Lorenzo, and made it very clear she wants a first date, and ASAP. “Where’s the date?” she said. She later added: “Where’s my date?”. She then turned to Lorenzo and pushed: “When’s the last time we saw each other?” Awkward.

Lorenzo said the date has “a lot of planning involved” and added he intends to take Julia to a rooftop bar. “When?,” Julia replied. “I’m still waiting.”

A lot of people were quick to notice that Julia seemed raging that Lorenzo hadn’t taken her on a date already. “Soooo awkward,” one person commented. Another added: “Julia looks unhappy with Lorenzo.”

Oh dear!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

Lorenzo and Instagram models

Yikes! Meet the gorgeous models Lorenzo has been liking photos of since he won Love Island

Love Island 2026

Love Island 2026 cast member reveals she’s rekindled with her ex just days after the final

Lorenzo on Love Island 2026

Lorenzo follows all but three of the Love Island 2026 cast on Insta, and this feels targeted

Latest

Right, what’s a larper and why’s everyone using that word on TikTok? Here’s an explanation

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has a totally different meaning now

From album hints to torrential rain: Here are the most iconic moments of Lollapalooza 2026

Grace Ellen

I’ll never get tired of Charli and Lorde working it out on the remix

The three steps Ariana Grande has taken since huge backlash to petal music video release

Hayley Soen

A lot has happened

Explaining the NSFW matcha filter trend that’s taken over TikTok, and its hidden meaning

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t escape it

As rumours rage, Lorenzo and Julia finally share relationship update and it’s not looking great

Hayley Soen

Julia’s NOT happy

85-year-old actress joins OnlyFans, with statement addressing her ‘personal’ reason why

Hayley Soen

‘YOLO – let’s do it’

Ariana Grande’s rep shares health update after singer suddenly pulls out of West End show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s taking a step back from the public eye

Lorenzo and Instagram models

Yikes! Meet the gorgeous models Lorenzo has been liking photos of since he won Love Island

Hayley Soen

One is a reality TV star

Love Island 2026

Love Island 2026 cast member reveals she’s rekindled with her ex just days after the final

Hayley Soen

Ok so what was the point?

I escaped the Ghana in the Park stampede and fire, here’s what actually happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Three people were hospitalised

love island 2026 couples first outings fitzy lola jasmine kavan mica samraj

The Love Island 2026 couples’ very varied first outings together after the villa

Claudia Cox

Er, Kavan and Jas’s first date was at the doctor’s

New MAFS dating expert revealed, following heartbreaking death of Mel Schilling

Hayley Soen

‘She can cut through excuses when somebody is not being honest’

Celebrities calling out Ariana Grande music video

Celebrities are calling out Ariana Grande’s team for ‘absolutely appalling’ petal music video

Hayley Soen

‘Remove this content immediately’

Students campaign against the University of Manchester joining defence alliance

Jessica Berry

Petitions have been created opposing the Defence Universities Alliance

House of the Dragon cut Criston Cole scenes

House of the Dragon cut two HUGE scenes that would’ve completely changed how we saw Criston Cole

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m actually a little annoyed

House of the Dragon Is Gwayne Hightower gay

House of the Dragon stars finally address whether Gwayne Hightower is gay or we’re just delulu

Suchismita Ghosh

They also explained his relationship with Criston Cole and Ormund

The harrowing details that weren’t shown in Netflix’s The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare

Mischa Denney-Richards

Bryan Kohberger’s professor warned co-workers about his ‘creepy’ behaviour

‘No chance’ missing Bristol student fell into river, says former harbourmaster

Scout Wyatt

Jack O’Sullivan was last seen leaving a party in Hotwells on 2nd March 2024

In full: The panic texts Idaho murders survivors sent each other as man was inside their home

Hayley Soen

‘I’m not kidding, I’m so freaked out’

Inside Oxford and Cambridge’s lavish May Balls 2026 – and everything a ticket gets you

May Thomson

AJ Tracey headlined one of them..?