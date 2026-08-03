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Nottingham’s Ocean nightclub undergoes its first major refurbishment in 30 years — and its Friday event has a new host

The venue is expanding to have three rooms with new lighting and sound systems

Eloise O'Neill | News
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Nottingham’s Ocean nightclub is undergoing major refurbishments ahead of September. However, its popular Friday club night is changing too.

Ocean is Nottingham’s only student-only nightclub, and its biggest refurbishment in 30 years is currently underway ahead of the new academic year.

The venue is being expanded from one room to three rooms, with a huge investment going into lighting and production throughout. A new sound system and lasers are also being installed.

Ocean is open exclusively to both of the Nottingham Universities. Wednesday events are for Nottingham Trent students only, with Friday nights for University of Nottingham students. However, the Friday events are being taken over by a new host.

Nottingham City Centre, via Unsplash

The biggest change for UoN students will be their Friday club event, which will now be run by student party brand Tropiloco. Tropiloco, which originally ran its Nottingham event at The Palais on Tuesday nights, will now host at Ocean every Friday from September.

The first event, taking place on 18th September, will be a Returners event for second and third year students, with a Fresher’s event launching on 25th September.

The brand said it will maintain Ocean’s 100% student nightclub policy. It is also working alongside sports teams from both Nottingham universities and Loughborough by providing sponsorships. This aims to help fund teams throughout the year and encourage attendance at club nights.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Nottingham Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Geograph Britain and Ireland under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic before edits

Eloise O'Neill | News
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