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Right, what’s a larper and why’s everyone using that word on TikTok? Here’s an explanation

It has a totally different meaning now

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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People on TikTok are calling each other “larpers” and accusing each other of “larping”, so here’s what that actually means, and some really viral examples.

If you’ve been active on social media, especially TikTok, for the past few months, then you will have seen people accusing others of “larping”. Whether it’s videos of someone talking about their favourite football team, a video game, or a niche indie band from the 80s, there will be one person in the comments accusing them of larping.

Here’s what larping and being a larper actually mean

@mika.mews

Armor is totally optional depending on what type of character you want to play, and which #LARP you play in. If you have questions you want answered in my #larpsurvivalguide drop them below! #larptok #howtolarp #armor #knightcore #knight #paladin #liveactionroleplay #rpg #reenactment #renfaire

♬ Quiet fantasy song(860728) – K’z Art Storage

On TikTok, to larp means to fake or pretend to be interested in something. For example, if someone calls you a football larper, that means they’re saying you’re just faking your enjoyment for the sport.

The phrase actually comes from LARP, which stands for live-action role-play. A concept that became popular through the Dungeons and Dragons community from the 70s, Fans of tabletop roleplaying games wanted to build on the excitement and physically act out the adventures they were having, bringing their characters to life.

How larping became such a big term on TikTok

@vinx1e

not larping #trending #fyp #relatable #viral #funny

♬ son original – lyrics_song

Decades later. Live-action role-playing is still a thing, but LARP has been given a whole new meaning on social media. People use it the same way they used to use “poser”‘ back in the 00s to shade people who only get into certain aesthetics for social media likes or friends.

Most recently, a lot of people talked about larping the 2026 FIFA World Cup by not watching any actual football games and getting all their information through TikTok clips and memes.

Larping has developed from an insult to a fun way to poke fun at yourself for having a shallow interest in multiple different things and not really forcing a deep archival knowledge of everything you like.

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Featured image via TikTok

More on: Social Media TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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