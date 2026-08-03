Here’s what happens in the next episode of House of the Dragon – I’m scared for this battle

6 hours ago

Gals, we know even more details about what will happen in the next episode of House of the Dragon – which will be the finale of season three.

The show seems to be gearing up to the First Battle of Tumbleton

If you want spoilers for the House of the Dragon season three finale, then read up on the First Battle of Tumbleton. That’s the director’s advice, not just mine.

After episode seven aired, the director Nina Lopez-Corrado told Entertainment Weekly: “I do think you should start refreshing your memories for the Battle of Tumbleton.

“We do deviate just a little bit in episode seven from what’s originally in the books and, personally, from a character standpoint, what Ryan [Condal, the showrunner] and the writers did in terms of that really helped evolve the character storylines from what [storylines] were in the books. I know that’s a very controversial thing to say for diehards, but I think some of the storylines that you’re gonna see in [episode seven] that’ll carry on into [episode eight] were really executed strongly by the writers and also by the actors.”

There you go, then. Scenes from the new preview for episode eight match up with details about the First Battle of Tumbleton from the book Fire & Blood. So, what actually happens in this battle? Here’s a closer look. Although, you might not like where the story is heading.

There will be a big fight with lots of dragons (yay!)

In George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the First Battle of Tumbleton is… you’ve guessed it… a battle at Tumbleton. The blacks and the greens (well, Ormund Hightower’s faction of greens) fight for control of the town.

In the book, the Team Black forces include Ulf and Silverwing, Hugh and Vermithor, and Roderick Dustin’s Winter Wolves from the north. The Hightowers fight on the other side, including Daeron Targaryen and his dragon Tessarion.

The preview for episode eight also showed Alyn amongst Velaryon troops. Plus, we see Caraxes swooping through the sky, and Daemon rallying troops from the Riverlands (who carry Tully and Frey banners, if anybody’s keeping track). These characters weren’t at this battle in the book. Instead, Daemon is busy looking for Vhagar (because apparently airborne lizards the length of football pitches are tricky to spot). It makes sense that House of the Dragon’s writers might want the main characters to have more to do in the season’s finale, though. Well, I’m sure they spent a lot of money on Matt Smith!

The preview for episode eight shows some intense fighting. Soldiers attempt to defend the walls by filling a trench with fuel, then setting it on fire.

In the book, the warriors from the north are way more skilled than pretty much everybody else. Even though the Hightowers have more soldiers, they get thrashed. Roderick Dustin actually slays Ormund Hightower and another Hightower commander (who may well be Gwayne in the show), then promptly drops dead. We’ll have to wait and see if Ormund Hightower also dies during this battle in the show.

Yup, there’s a big twist coming

So, in the trailer for episode eight, Dareon stresses over Ormund’s latest scheme. He tells Gwayne: “He and Roxton have some secret plot afoot. He’s kept it even from me.”

The secret plot isn’t much of a secret if you’ve read the book (or spent time on Reddit). In Fire & Blood, it looks as if the greens have lost, but then Ulf and Hugh suddenly switch sides. The book says: “The townspeople gave a great cheer, thinking the tide of battle turned. Even the appearance of Tessarion across the field did not dismay them, for they knew they had two dragons of their own… but when Vermithor and Silverwing climbed into the sky and loosed their fires upon Tumbleton, those cheers changed to screams.”

Historians concluded that the greens must have offered Hugh and Ulf better rewards than Rhaenyra had.

Spies then unlock the town’s gates, and let more green soldiers in to sack the place. Because the Hightower commanders are dead, the soldiers stop getting instructions, and run wild. According to the book, “thousands burned” and “no mercy was shown the survivors”.

Of course, we don’t know for absolute certain yet if Ulf and Hugh will make the same choice in the House of the Dragon show. But since Ulf has spent most of season three whinging that Rhaenyra won’t let him go to the pub, and episode seven ended with Ormund offering him Lord Corlys‘s title, the show does seem to be heading that way.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.