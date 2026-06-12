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Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by student-to-staff ratio – Queen’s Belfast has 14 per staff

Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester also rank in the bottom five, with ratios above 13

Caitlyn Wright | News
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Queen’s University Belfast has the highest student-to-staff ratio among all 24 Russell Group universities, with 14.4 students for every academic member of staff, while the University of Oxford has the lowest at 9.3 students, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings.

Student-to-staff ratio measures the number of students for every academic member of staff and is often used as an indicator of how much access students may have to lecturers, tutors and academic support.

A lower ratio is generally considered better, as it suggests greater staff availability per student.

However, the metric should not be viewed as a direct measure of teaching quality, and research-active academics count towards staff totals, even if they undertake relatively little undergraduate teaching.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by student-to-staff ratio, from highest to lowest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

  1. Queen’s University Belfast – 14.4
  2. Newcastle University – 13.9
  3. University of Sheffield – 13.4
  4. University of Manchester – 13.2
  5. Queen Mary University of London – 13.2
  6. University of Bristol – 13.1
  7. University of Exeter – 13.1
  8. University of Nottingham – 13.0
  9. University of Leeds – 12.9
  10. University of Liverpool – 12.8
  11. University of Birmingham – 12.8
  12. University of York – 12.7
  13. Cardiff University – 12.6
  14. University of Southampton – 12.6
  15. Durham University – 12.5
  16. University of Glasgow – 12.0
  17. King’s College London – 12.0
  18. University of Warwick – 11.7
  19. Imperial College London – 11.7
  20. London School of Economics and Political Science – 11.5
  21. The University of Edinburgh – 10.9
  22. UCL (University College London) – 10.7
  23. University of Cambridge – 10.7
  24. University of Oxford – 9.3

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Featured image via Unsplash.

Queen’s University Belfast was contacted for comment.

More on: News Oxbridge University University rankings
Caitlyn Wright | News
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