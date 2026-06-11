Ranked: Russell Group universities most reliant on international tuition – LSE comes out top

LSE derives 38.8 per cent of its income from international tuition fees, nearly four times the proportion at Oxford and Cambridge

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The London School of Economics derives 38.8 per cent of its total income from international tuition fees, the highest reliance of any Russell Group university.

Oxford and Cambridge, despite their global reputations for attracting overseas students, rely on international fees least, at 9.4 and 10.3 per cent respectively.

Cambridge’s low reliance on international fees comes despite it recently being reported that an international medical student there would face total fees of £456,000.

Nine Russell Group universities derive more than 30 per cent of their total income from international tuition, meaning a significant drop in overseas recruitment could have a considerable impact on their finances.

The figures are calculated using HESA data on total university income and international tuition fee income for 2024-25.

Here are 23 Russell Group universities ranked by the share of their total income derived from international tuition fees in 2024-25, from most to least reliant. Since the University of Nottingham had not published its financial report at the time of HESA collating the data, it does not feature on the list.

1. London School of Economics – 38.8 per cent

2. University College London – 35.7 per cent

2. University of Manchester – 35.7 per cent

4. University of Glasgow – 34.7 per cent

5. University of Warwick – 32.3 per cent

6. Durham University – 32.1 per cent

7. Queen Mary University of London – 30.8 per cent

8. University of Birmingham – 30.7 per cent

9. King’s College London – 30.5 per cent

10. University of Leeds – 28.2 per cent

11. University of Edinburgh – 28.1 per cent

12. Imperial College London – 27.3 per cent

13. University of Southampton – 26.5 per cent

14. University of Bristol – 23.0 per cent

15. University of Liverpool – 22.6 per cent

16. Newcastle University – 22.3 per cent

17. University of Exeter – 19.8 per cent

18. University of Sheffield – 19.7 per cent

19. University of York – 17.4 per cent

20. Cardiff University – 15.9 per cent

21. Queen’s University Belfast – 12.9 per cent

22. University of Oxford – 10.3 per cent

23. University of Cambridge – 9.4 per cent

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