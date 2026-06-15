‘That damn rope’: Mum of girl who died bungee jumping speaks out for first time after viral video

‘My beloved daughter, you are gone and all that remains here is pain’

4 hours ago

In a tragic accident in Brazil, 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas plunged to her death in a bungee jumping accident.

The horrifying moment came over the weekend in São Paulo, Brazil, where Maria fell over the bridge without the safety cord attached. She fell 131 feet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people have since been arrested in connection with the accident: Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42. Three others, who shed their clothes and fled the scene, were arrested shortly after at the Ponte do Esqueleto trail. They now face charges of homicide with implied malice.

Just a few hours before, Maria had joked on Instagram: “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge???”

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas’ mum has now reacted

As per Portal Leo Dias, Maria’s mum, Valdenia Rodrigues, posted a number of statements on her social media. She also reposted heartfelt condolence messages.

In one statement, she said: “That damn rope took you away from me forever. My beloved daughter, you are gone and all that remains here is pain and longing. I love you forever.”

In a follow-up post later that night, Valdenia thanked her daughter for being part of her life for 21 years.

“My beloved daughter, today alone I wanted to hug you more than a thousand times. How much your departure hurts me. I love you eternally, my princess. And thank you so much for being a part of my life for these 21 years. What an honour it was to hear you call me mom. God, thank you for this privilege,” she said.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was buried on Sunday morning in Jandira, Greater São Paulo, the city where she lived with her family.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/Twitter