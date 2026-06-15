Vampires, Targaryens or aliens: Who are the mysterious men meeting world leaders?

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Over the weekend, Twitter was flooded with images that showed three mysterious gentlemen meeting with world leaders like President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping.

Though good old Donald Trump is villainous enough on his lonesome, things got considerably more sinister following viral Twitter posts. In them, the President of the United States was seemingly meeting with two robed-clad men in what appeared to be the White House gardens.

Dripping in finery, the men went mega viral for one very simple reason: They look like vampires, and not the Robert Pattinson kind. I’m talking like platinum blonde hair, alabaster complexion, kinda vampires. Other comparisons have included Targaryens from Game of Thrones, the Thalmor from Skyrim, and whatever a “Nordic alien space vampire” is.

“This image is wild. Trump and the mysterious white-haired crew. The timeline is officially broken,” one person said.

Another wrote on Twitter: “Now, I am just waiting for the dragons to show up.”

Let’s settle this: Who are the men meeting with Donald Trump?

yeah, Trump is definitely just having a normal conversation with three really pale guys who love red coats and long white hair. Nothing supernatural about this at all. pic.twitter.com/hle7GzMaac — Abnormal™ (@TwtsByAbnormal) June 13, 2026

Though you should always take viral social media posts with a grain of salt – or a shot of vodka as you contemplate the state of the world – the mystery behind these gentleman is a little sketchy.

You see, no one really knows who they are or where they came from. The prevailing theory over the weekend was the King of Norway’s royal guard, but they weaer blue, not red. Though people posted so-called proof on Twitter, the details simply don’t line up.

The most obvious answer is artificial intelligence, but if you run the pics through AI detection apps, you get mixed results. Some say it’s certainly AI, whilst others state that it’s real. Now, these AI detection apps are just as sketchy as AI itself, so again, take everything with a grain of salt.

Who were these men meeting with Trump? Village of the Damned or is it Norway 🇳🇴 ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/vGM0GvOu3F — ┋𝔇𝔞𝔫𝔞’𝔰 𝔐𝔲𝔰𝔢┋ (@DanasMuse1) June 13, 2026

A reverse image search tells us a little more. No reputable organisation is reporting on the pictures besides questioning their validity, and the first time they appeared on the internet was last week.

So no, I don’t think they’re real. Though the purpose of the AI-generated pics is still unknown, I think people would have noticed if seven-foot platinum blonde supermodel aliens were walking around in public.

Still, the conspiracy theories are fun to read.

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Featured image credit: Twitter