I’m the Australian Bonnie Blue, and these are all the disgusting challenges I’ve already done

Yes, one included being with as many men in a day as possible

2 hours ago

A woman has been going viral recently, backing herself as the Australian version of Bonnie Blue. Like having one Bonnie Blue wasn’t enough.

Kay Manuel is an OnlyFans creator and p*rnstar, and she’s literally attempting to out-do Bonnie Blue with shock factor. What’s more, she’s also been doing a whole host of huge viral challenges and s*x stunts, just like Bonnie does.

In the last few months, Bonnie Blue was celebrating Spring Break with the “barely legals” in Mexico. Kay was there at exactly the same time. She was in the exact same spot as Bonnie, filming herself getting with the lads out there.

“Is this Aussie Bonnie Blue?,” one of her videos questioned. In it, Kay could be seen kissing a guy, as others queued up to do the same. In previous videos, Kay teased going to Spring Break as she “drains men for a living”. This is almost exactly the same wording Bonnie used, when she said she was going to go there “to drain Spring Break again”.

There are loads of outlandish and gross videos of Kay and her antics. They include her pouring alcohol into boys’ mouths, and interviewing them from the pool of a hotel. Her videos are almost identical to a lot of the things Bonnie gets up to, and were filmed at the exact same hotel.

But, Kay isn’t new to the game. Bonnie Blue first did “Schoolies” back in 2023, and Kay was there at the same time, too. She even did interviews with Bonnie Blue at the time.

In the interview, Kay said she wanted to make it a “good and positive experience” for the men involved, and revealed she had earned six-figures from it. Kay claimed to have slept with 75 graduates in 48 hours during the first weekend of Schoolies 2023.

As well as this, Kay’s biggest claim to viral s*x challenge fame, is her apparent achievement sleeping with loads of guys in one day. Bonnie managed 1,000, and in Kay’s bio she’s claimed: “Yes, I had 237 men in one day.” In a further challenge she said she would “bonk one person a day minimum until I reach 100k followers.”

Much like Bonnie does, Kay will tease that her challenges have caused people to cheat on their partners. “Another night of Kay ruining relationships without trying,” she said in one clip.

In her other videos, Kay will post with men she’s just filmed with, and get them to wear ski masks to protect their identity. Kay opts for pink, as opposed to Bonnie’s signature blue. At least she’s original with that.

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