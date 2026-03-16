This creator is being called ‘Aussie Bonnie Blue’ and is doing the exact same challenges as her

6 hours ago

A creator is currently going viral because she is being backed as the “Aussie Bonnie Blue”. If you’re wondering why, it’s because yes, she’s an OnlyFans creator and p*rnstar, and she’s literally doing the exact same challenges Bonnie Blue is, right now.

As of right now, Bonnie Blue is in Mexico doing Spring Break. Yes, despite being pregnant. She’s living it up and getting stuck in with the parties, filming herself kissing students and getting up to all sorts of x-rated nonsense in the sun. Bonnie has said she wants to attempt another “world record” stunt during the festivities, teasing that the upcoming days could produce her “most outrageous video yet.” It’s a lot, actually.

At the same time, “The Spring Break Girl” is doing exactly the same thing. She is also in Mexico, filming herself getting with “barely legals” out there.

“Is this Aussie Bonnie Blue?,” one video questioned. In it, Kay Manuel could be seen kissing a guy, as others queued up to do the same. In previous videos, Kay teased going to Spring Break as she “drains men for a living”. This is almost exactly the same wording Bonnie used, when she said she was going to go there “to drain Spring Break again”.

There are loads of outlandish and gross videos of Kay and her antics out there so far. They include her being “bent over” by lads, pouring alcohol into their mouths, and interviewing boys from the pool of a hotel.

She talked of having a “group of 10” who “took me back to their hotel room” and they “got group scenes done”. Kay obviously doesn’t care about the backlash of most of the boys at Spring Break being in their late teens, as she herself posted a video on her page which said: “The queue to get photos with this cougar p star is disgusting”.

She shared a video of guys literally clambering on top of her to get a picture, and added: “Every Schoolie wants a turn”. I need a rest.

In her other videos, Kay will post with men she’s just filmed with, and get them to wear ski masks to protect their identity. Kay opts for pink, as opposed to Bonnie’s signature blue. At least she’s original with that.

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