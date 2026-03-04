The shock DNA rules and personal details Bonnie Blue asked of 400 men, in case of pregnancy

3 hours ago

You’ve definitely seen by now that Bonnie Blue has revealed her pregnancy, just days after completing a marathon challenge involving over 400 men. She completed her “breeding mission” stunt last month, and then said it was successful, and she is now expecting.

It’s officially been one year since Bonnie Blue completed her record breaking stunt with over 1,000 men. So to mark it, she announced she was going even further. Her latest challenge featured around 400 participants, and was held at the same London mansion where the 1,000 men event was.

There, Bonnie obliterated the “creampie world record”. In adult industry terms, a creampie means no protection was used. She made this choice because she set herself a “breeding mission” and wanted to get pregnant. Then, she announced she is.

It definitely was her aim from the outset, as Bonnie had a bunch of new rules and regulations in place for the men who were involved. These included stricter DNA tests, and the participants sharing more personal details, in case they ended up being the father of Bonnie’s child.

The men this year were vetted, and had to give their permissions to be there in writing. When the men arrived, they had to do an initial ID check. In videos taken on the day, they can be seen filling out forms. Jak White, who was there, told The Tab more of what happened.

“We got there, we got in line and then we did some DNA swabs in our mouths,” he explained. “This was with the consent forms. Only then were we able to get on with the day.”

Phone numbers were also taken from participants, in case of conception. Bonnie got the DNA and contact details of those involved, so if she did get pregnant, she would be able to track down the father.

Jak added: “I was there for around three hours, and we just sort of waited our turn. Then we had about three to four minutes [with Bonnie] if that, I would probably say even less than that.”

