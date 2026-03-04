The Tab

The shock DNA rules and personal details Bonnie Blue asked of 400 men, in case of pregnancy

She was planning ahead at her latest event

Hayley Soen | Trends

You’ve definitely seen by now that Bonnie Blue has revealed her pregnancy, just days after completing a marathon challenge involving over 400 men. She completed her “breeding mission” stunt last month, and then said it was successful, and she is now expecting.

It’s officially been one year since Bonnie Blue completed her record breaking stunt with over 1,000 men. So to mark it, she announced she was going even further. Her latest challenge featured around 400 participants, and was held at the same London mansion where the 1,000 men event was.

There, Bonnie obliterated the “creampie world record”. In adult industry terms, a creampie means no protection was used. She made this choice because she set herself a “breeding mission” and wanted to get pregnant. Then, she announced she is.

Bonnie Blue announces pregnancy

via YouTube

It definitely was her aim from the outset, as Bonnie had a bunch of new rules and regulations in place for the men who were involved. These included stricter DNA tests, and the participants sharing more personal details, in case they ended up being the father of Bonnie’s child.

The men this year were vetted, and had to give their permissions to be there in writing. When the men arrived, they had to do an initial ID check. In videos taken on the day, they can be seen filling out forms. Jak White, who was there, told The Tab more of what happened.

“We got there, we got in line and then we did some DNA swabs in our mouths,” he explained. “This was with the consent forms. Only then were we able to get on with the day.”

Phone numbers were also taken from participants, in case of conception. Bonnie got the DNA and contact details of those involved, so if she did get pregnant, she would be able to track down the father.

Bonnie Blue 400 men

via Bonnie Blue

Jak added: “I was there for around three hours, and we just sort of waited our turn. Then we had about three to four minutes [with Bonnie] if that, I would probably say even less than that.”

Hayley Soen | Trends
KCLSU Elections are underway: Here’s why you should vote

Romilly Goddard

Voting closes tomorrow (Thursday 5th March) at 4pm

Money troubles: LUSU candidates agree students are being ‘priced out’ of uni life

Emma Netscher

One candidate said that the university spends a ‘shocking amount of money’ on things that ‘students don’t really care about’

bridgerton season four kate simone ashley

Bridgerton showrunner details huge role Simone Ashley’s Kate will have in the future season

Claudia Cox

We should get more Kanthony content than in season four

Labour MP and Cambridge alumnus Josh Simons resigns over journalism smear scandal

Alexander Newman

The former John’s student was accused of paying £30,000 to discredit journalists

This is the real reason Violet refused to marry Marcus in Bridgerton and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

I love her

Here’s why Sophie’s father’s will was at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton, if you’re confused

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t get that bit

Groundbreaking Birmingham University trial to help cancer patients manage arthritis

Imogen Moore

The treatments are intended to ease the painful side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy

An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over this

People think they’ve figured out the real reason Zendaya’s ‘secret marriage’ is everywhere

Hebe Hancock

She’s apparently already married to Tom Holland

Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They look really cute together

