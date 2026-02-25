The Tab
Bonnie Blue

I had three minutes with Bonnie Blue and now I’m scared she’s carrying my baby

Bonnie has announced she’s pregnant after a recent 400-man event

Hayley Soen | Trends

After completing a challenge with over 400 participants, Bonnie Blue has now announced she’s expecting her first baby. She said the guys who took part didn’t need to wear protection as she was hoping to get pregnant, so in her eyes, the event was a success. But someone who might not be as happy with her news is one of the guys who participated.

20-year-old Jak White attended the event, and has now told The Tab all about it. He called the day “crazy” and said whilst he had a great time, potentially becoming a father afterwards “wasn’t on my bingo card”.

The latest stunt saw 400 guys queue to sleep with Bonnie, in the same London mansion where she held her infamous 1,057 men in 12 hours event. She’s since been posting loads of videos from the event, including lines and lines of men in blue ski-masks waiting for their turn.

Since the challenge, Bonnie has said her “breeding mission” was successful, and shared a video of her taking a pregnancy test and getting a scan, revealing she’s pregnant. After the test, she told the camera: “Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jak White (@jakwhitex)

This isn’t the first time Jak has attended a Bonnie Blue event, so he knows exactly what to expect there. That being said, he maybe wasn’t expecting he could be a father afterwards.

Jak told The Tab he got to the event at around midday, and when he was there, there were around 400 to 500 other guys with him. “I was there for around three hours, and we just sort of waited our turn,” he said. “Then we had about three to four minutes [with Bonnie] if that, I would probably say even less than that.” Jak explained he “didn’t stick around” after his slot, and by 3pm, he had left.

What was a fun day out quickly turned into panic, when the news emerged that Bonnie is pregnant. When asked if he was worried about if he could be the father, Jak said: “Well yeah. It wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026. You don’t expect that to happen. I thought everything was planned and whatnot, but yeah it could happen right? And it did happen.”

Jak said he “psychically can’t work out” if Bonnie is telling the truth about her pregnancy, as many have questioned if it’s all just another stunt. “I don’t know what’s happening,” he said.

He still had nothing but good words to add, though. “She’s fantastic,” Jak said. “There’s nobody like Bonnie Blue.” That’s definitely true!

Hayley Soen | Trends
