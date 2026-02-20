Bonnie Blue shares the type of guys she loves having at her events, and who she really doesn’t

3 hours ago

You might think that someone like Bonnie Blue can’t really afford to have a type. Her entire brand is sleeping with hundreds of people at a time, so she doesn’t really have space to be picky.

In the last week or so, she’s gone viral once again. This time for sleeping with 400 men, to mark the anniversary of her infamous 1,057 men in 12 hours challenge. Most of the guys she sleeps with turn up in blue ski masks to protect their identity, but there still are things she finds attractive in men who show up for her stunts, and things she really doesn’t.

Following the big event, Bonnie Blue told The Daily Star all about her preferences. She told the publication that the key to great s*x is confidence.

“My advice on how to have great s*x would be that it needs to be fun. Don’t overthink it and don’t be self conscious,” she said. “S*x should be fun. You don’t need to be a performer, you don’t need a massive p*nis and you don’t need a perfect body.

“Go into it and have fun. Whether you last 10 seconds or 60 minutes, or don’t finish, it’s fine. Give someone a pleasurable experience and the rest will work itself out.”

Bonnie Blue then went into more detail about the sort of guys she enjoys hosting at her events, and those she does less so. She explained she’s slept with men of all different builds, so having a super-fit body isn’t something she really cares about anymore.

“A lot of women talk about body positivity. But in terms of men, they don’t always have their friends or wives saying, ‘I don’t mind that your body has changed or that you’re no longer lean’,” she said. “Men shouldn’t be self conscious… whether they’re skinny or fat. Be confident. That’s the sexiest thing you can have about yourself.”

She added that she has all types of celebrities, athletes and even politicians in her DMs, but famous people are who she fancies least. Instead, who she prefers sleeping with are regular guys.

“My inbox is always busy. I get messages from big celebrities all the time,” Bonnie said. “A lot of footballers and pop stars contact me. I might have had politicians too, but I wouldn’t know because I couldn’t name any of them. The people I like to sleep with are my fans and subscribers.

“I want to sleep with people who haven’t been laid for a long time or are virgins. That’s what I enjoy. I prefer that to someone who has got 10 other girls waiting to sleep with them.”

