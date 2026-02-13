The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

Bonnie Blue just completed a challenge with around 400 guys, and it’s arguably her most wild to date. The number of men involved might have been lower than her previous 1,057 guys in 12 hours challenge, but the rules and logistic here truly made it one for (her very gross) record books.

It’s officially been one year since Bonnie Blue completed her record breaking stunt with over 1,000 men – so to mark it, she announced she was going even further. She was doing another stunt, introducing “another hole” (say less) and taking away the 12 hour time restraint.

She called this challenge a “breeding mission” and said the men weren’t going to have to wear protection. Basically, the rules are out the window. But, there were still some rules in place to make sure everything ran smoothly.

‘We had no time restraint’

This challenge featured around 400 participants, and was held at the same London mansion where the 1,000 men event was.

This time, Bonnie is now laying claim to obliterating the “creampie world record”. In adult industry terms, a creampie means no protection was used. The previous alleged record was said to have stood at 65 people, and was achieved by Ariana Jollee in Prague in 2004.

“We had no time-frame for the day, I just wanted a world record amount of creampies,” Bonnie told The Tab.

The queue was a tightly-run operation

Bonnie said the focus of the challenge this time around was “completion, rather than a numbers game”, and participants who attended Saturday’s event had a longer wait, with demand so high that some were forced to endure seven hours in line for their turn.

Those who stuck it out were kept going with refreshments provided throughout the day, as queues snaked through the mansion grounds and the hours dragged on. Videos show the men in blue ski masks and puffer jackets, making their way forwards in the queue, along luxury wooden stairs lined with red velvet.

Despite there being one main rule change from last year, some rules stayed the same

Bonnie said there were some big differences between this year, and the event she held last year. She told The Tab: “The biggest difference was the protection, or lack of. There was no end time, just a start time. And the room didn’t end as messy because all the fluids were consumed.”

That being said, the men were still vetted, and had to give their permissions in writing. When the men arrived, they had to do an initial ID check. In videos taken on the day, they can be seen filling out forms. This is similar to what happened last year.

