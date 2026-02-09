The Tab
23-year-old backed as ‘male Bonnie Blue’ films disturbing explicit stunt and ends up in jail

Just like Bonnie, he is also now banned from certain countries

Hayley Soen | Trends

A man who has been called the “male Bonnie Blue” has found himself in trouble as a recent stunt landed him in jail. Similarly to actual Bonnie, he has now found himself banned from a south east Asian country – his being Thailand.

23-year-old Georgy Dzugkoev is known for his wild s*xual challenges. He has a Telegram and YouTube channel, and content includes pranks and explicit s*x videos with multiple women. His latest viral stunt saw him filming himself whilst having sex in the back of an open – and speeding – pick-up truck in Phuket.

Videos were shared of the incident, and allegedly showed Dzugkoev caught in the act with a 42-year-old Thai woman, whilst driving along a road. Police Colonel Chatri Chukaew, superintendent of Mueang Phuket Police Station, said: “The Russian admitted that he was the person in the video, but he denied having s*x.”

He claimed the stunt was only made to “look” like they were having s*x, but they were actually wearing underwear. The woman in the video is said to have also admitted it was her, and said she had been paid to take part.

Videos from the challenge started circulating in October, and it’s been said locals then saw it and alerted authorities. An investigation was launched, and Dzugkoev was arrested.

According to The Mirror, the streamer has now been jailed for a year, and banned from Thailand for 99 years. Thai authorities called his actions “a gross violation of local laws and moral norms”.

The pickup driver and cameraman were also sentenced to a year in prison, and also face deportation plus a ban from Thailand. According to reports, the woman who took part was also jailed – for 10 months.

At the end of last year, Bonnie Blue was arrested by police in Bali when she attempted to take her Bang Bus tour worldwide. Despite planning wild escapades sleeping with “barely legals” on the trip, the Bang Bus got banged up. She’s was then banned from the country, and fined.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. 

