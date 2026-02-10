Bonnie Blue breaks another vile record with huge group challenge and the details are hideous

4 hours ago

Bonnie Blue was back this weekend, breaking another world record that nobody needed breaking. She previously said that to mark the one year anniversary of her infamous 1,000 men in 12 hours stunt, she was going again, but bigger. This weekend, she actually did it.

Bonnie Blue headed back to the same London mansion where the 1,000 men challenge took place, and had people queueing around the block to spend time with her once again. She called this challenge a “breeding mission” and said she was adding a “third hole” to make the event more gross than ever. You don’t need me to spell out what the third hole was.

On top of this, she said she aimed to get pregnant during the event (yes, really), so the blokes involved weren’t required to be wearing protection. This has broken another industry record. Bonnie Blue now claims she has a brand new world record, which is somehow even grimmer than the one last year.

This challenge featured around 400 participants, and Bonnie is now laying claim to obliterating the “creampie world record”. In adult industry terms, a creampie means no protection was used. The previous alleged record was said to have stood at 65 people, and was achieved by Ariana Jollee in Prague in 2004.

Bonnie said the focus of the challenge this time around was “completion, rather than a numbers game”, and participants who attended Saturday’s event had a longer wait, with demand so high that some were forced to endure seven hours in line for their turn.

Those who stuck it out were kept going with refreshments provided throughout the day, as queues snaked through the mansion grounds and the hours dragged on. Initially, Bonnie said she was planning a full 24-hour marathon, but the focus shifted as the day unfolded. Rather than chasing a time based record, Bonnie says the emphasis turned to taking another slice of history.

Speaking after the event, Bonnie said: “I was concerned I’d drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day. I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue.”

Whether the record books recognise her latest claim or not, Bonnie Blue has once again ensured all eyes are on her, blending shock value, controversy and deeply personal ambition into one of her most talked about stunts yet. I need to sit down.

