The Tab
Bonnie Blue breaking another record

Bonnie Blue breaks another vile record with huge group challenge and the details are hideous

I can’t believe she’s done it again

Hayley Soen | Trends

Bonnie Blue was back this weekend, breaking another world record that nobody needed breaking. She previously said that to mark the one year anniversary of her infamous 1,000 men in 12 hours stunt, she was going again, but bigger. This weekend, she actually did it.

Bonnie Blue headed back to the same London mansion where the 1,000 men challenge took place, and had people queueing around the block to spend time with her once again. She called this challenge a “breeding mission” and said she was adding a “third hole” to make the event more gross than ever. You don’t need me to spell out what the third hole was.

On top of this, she said she aimed to get pregnant during the event (yes, really), so the blokes involved weren’t required to be wearing protection. This has broken another industry record. Bonnie Blue now claims she has a brand new world record, which is somehow even grimmer than the one last year.

@bonnieblue.aus_

New year same Bonnie Blue

♬ original sound – bonnie

This challenge featured around 400 participants, and Bonnie is now laying claim to obliterating the “creampie world record”. In adult industry terms, a creampie means no protection was used.  The previous alleged record was said to have stood at 65 people, and was achieved by Ariana Jollee in Prague in 2004.

Bonnie said the focus of the challenge this time around was “completion, rather than a numbers game”, and participants who attended Saturday’s event had a longer wait, with demand so high that some were forced to endure seven hours in line for their turn.

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Those who stuck it out were kept going with refreshments provided throughout the day, as queues snaked through the mansion grounds and the hours dragged on. Initially, Bonnie said she was planning a full 24-hour marathon, but the focus shifted as the day unfolded. Rather than chasing a time based record, Bonnie says the emphasis turned to taking another slice of history.

Bonnie Blue breaking another record

Picture provided

Speaking after the event, Bonnie said: “I was concerned I’d drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day. I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue.”

Whether the record books recognise her latest claim or not, Bonnie Blue has once again ensured all eyes are on her, blending shock value, controversy and deeply personal ambition into one of her most talked about stunts yet. I need to sit down.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends

Read Next

male Bonnie Blue stunt

23-year-old backed as ‘male Bonnie Blue’ films disturbing explicit stunt and ends up in jail

Um, ABC News got hacked and the hacker posted x-rated Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips pictures

Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Latest

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

MAGA came out in force against his show

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Hebe Hancock

I’m getting rid of mine

I’m Lucy Letby’s childhood best friend and this is why I know she’s innocent

Ellissa Bain

‘It is the most out-of-character accusation’

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

MAGA came out in force against his show

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Hebe Hancock

I’m getting rid of mine

I’m Lucy Letby’s childhood best friend and this is why I know she’s innocent

Ellissa Bain

‘It is the most out-of-character accusation’