The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Today, the world has been hit with the news of Bonnie Blue announcing her pregnancy. Not something you’d expect to be reading about on an average Monday.

A couple of weeks ago, Bonnie Blue completed a huge viral challenge in which she slept with 400 men. She called it a “breeding mission” and said the men didn’t have to wear protection because she wanted to get pregnant. Then, she said it had worked.

She shared her news in a candid video diary after returning from Tenerife, where she said she spent most of the trip practically bed bound. Sickness, due to what she would later discover as her pregnancy.

Already, mind you, there’s doubt around her big announcement. A few things are giving, fake. So here’s what we actually know about the “pregnancy” and signs it’s not all as it seems.

Bonnie Blue is claiming she’s pregnant, but she’s faked similar things before

In a new video, Bonnie Blue claimed she’s pregnant. She took a test, which she revealed as positive, and then went for a scan. After the test, she told the camera: “Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Bonnie has faked something for attention. She previously posted a video of herself “getting arrested” which turned out to be totally staged. The police car was fake, the police were actors and the film crew was all set up.

The ‘pregnancy test’ is suss

One of the main bits of “proof” Bonnie Blue had in her pregnancy video was her taking a test. But, the test doesn’t appear to be valid. The smaller control line does not appear on the test. The control line, which doesn’t appear on Bonnie’s test at all, is to show that the test is fully functioning.

The sonographer was literally in a Bonnie Blue blue ski-mask

After the test, Bonnie Blue said she went for a private scan, to make sure. Have you ever seen a private doctor wearing a Bonnie Blue ski mask? And then presenting the scan to an expectant mother on an iPad? I haven’t.

“The fact that the ‘doctor’ is wearing a ski mask tells me all I need to know. This is all a big BS publicity stunt,” one person in the comments of her YouTube video said.

Plus, in the “scan” the baby is quite clear. Bonnie’s stunt took place around two weeks ago, so you wouldn’t expect the baby to be that developed this early on.

Bonnie has previously said she cannot fall pregnant naturally

Bonnie is currently claiming she’s pregnant following sleeping with 400 men in a “no protection” challenge. However, in a previous interview, she has said she cannot fall pregnant naturally.

“Back before I was this massive, massive sl*t, I tried to get pregnant for a long amount of time, and it was honestly the most lonely experience, because you don’t really tell family and friends. It’s not something that’s spoken about much,” she said.

She said she has struggled with her fertility in the past, but did say this is a reason she would never lie about being pregnant. So maybe she is telling the truth?

This is just very… her

Well, even if she has previously said she would never lie about this, it’s very her. Bonnie Blue has previously said everything she does is rage bait, and she enjoys winding us all up.

She’s even still talking about this given the news of her pregnancy. In a TikTok announcing the news, Bonnie said herself she “still has people to rage bait”. I’m taking all this with a ~large~ pinch of salt.

