Omg, Bonnie Blue reveals she’s actually pregnant after 400-man no protection challenge

Yes, this is legit

Hayley Soen | Trends

Guys, Bonnie Blue has actually revealed she’s pregnant. A couple of weeks ago, she completed a huge viral challenge in which she slept with 400 men. She called it a “breeding mission” and said the men didn’t have to wear protection because she wanted to get pregnant. Now, it looks as though she’s been successful.

She has shared her news in a candid video diary after returning from Tenerife, where she said she spent most of the trip practically bed bound. Sickness, due to what she would later discover as her pregnancy. 

“I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” Bonnie Blue explained. “Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly else I will be sick.”

Bonnie Blue is pregnant

via YouTube

Bonnie admitted she was dreading the journey back to the UK because she felt so poorly. After days of nausea, baths, face masks and sipping Pepsi in her Airbnb, she decided to take a pregnancy test. “I’m a little bit nervous,” she said, admitting she had taken the test at night rather than first thing in the morning. “One line pregnant, no line if I’m not pregnant. I’ll be back in two minutes.”

Moments later she returned in shock. She said: “That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant.”

Just to prove to us she’s not making it up, Bonnie then booked herself in for a private scan. Lying on the clinic bed, she admitted she did not quite know what she was looking at on the screen before the sonographer confirmed the news. The sonogropher wore one of Bonnie’s signature blue ski-masks. This is getting more and more wild. 

Bonnie Blue is pregnant

via YouTube

“Oh, is that the baby?” she asked. “That is a baby. That’s actually crazy.” She later said to watchers: “Bonnie Blue’s breeding mission turns out it was actually a success.” She added: “Is it just one baby or two babies?” The reply: “Just the one.”

Wow. What does the world do now?!

Watch the full video of Bonnie Blue finding out she’s pregnant here:

