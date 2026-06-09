Bonnie Blue shares sick logistics and graphic videos from ‘g*lden shower’ with over 100 men

5 hours ago

I need to sit down, because Bonnie Blue has shared some pretty dire details from her recent “golden shower” event. This week, she announced her latest event had been turning her baby’s baby shower into a sickening opportunity to do one of her stunts. And boy, she did just that.

*Some of the below content is graphic, as you could probably expect*.

Bonnie Blue has now begun releasing footage from her controversial baby shower event. She hosted the “gathering” on Saturday, and 112 attendees took part over the course of six hours. According to Bonnie, guests arrived in groups of between five and ten people throughout the day.

Explaining the plans before-time, she said: “My fans will be involved in my baby shower. To celebrate a wholesome pregnancy, my baby shower will be so special it’ll turn into a golden shower.

“My fans can cover me in their urine and have s*x with me. Traditional baby shower games will be played throughout the day; piñatas and my holes will be getting smashed. My pregnancy has been a community effort and it’ll continue throughout my pregnancy. I don’t want to tear, so I plan on being stretched regularly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bonniebluepregnant

She described it even by her standards as “disgusting” and said it would “set me back a couple of years.” Now, it’s all happened. The event centred around a baby shower theme, albeit one that was far from traditional.

Her event featured a number of traditional baby shower activities, including games involving nappies, teddies and baby food challenges. Guests also took part in a series of themed activities throughout the afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bonniebluepregnant

Now, as footage from the event has started to appear online, Bonnie seems determined to show that the gathering was not simply another internet rumour. And that her pregnancy is very much real, despite it previously being dismissed as fake.

In one photo, Bonnie appeared with wet clothes, and said “thank you for c*mming to my baby shower.” I’m not asking questions about what she was covered in. She also showed herself wiping a wet floor with her bare hands.

More clips from the day are expected to be released across her social media channels over the coming days. But if I’m honest, I’m not sure we need it.

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