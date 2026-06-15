Jasmine’s sister reveals which guy she would put her with on Love Island and I’m shocked

3 hours ago

Jasmine’s sister has revealed who she thinks the Love Island girlie should couple up with based on who she’d usually go for on the outside, and I’m shocked by her answer.

All the guys that come in seem to instantly fancy Jasmine with her mysterious aura and vibey dress sense, and she’s currently getting to know Aidan’s brother Kavan while in a bit of a triangle with Lorenzo. But according to her sister Bella, there’s someone else on her radar.

Bella went on a stream with Harrison and was asked if she’s team Kavan or team Lorenzo. It turns out, she’s actually team Jasmine and Simba. “I’m not gonna lie, Simba. I feel like he’s the kind of guy she would usually chat to and the kind of guys we’re used to in London. I just feel like they would have things in common,” she said.

Bella added that Simba “knows what he likes and he’s not too loud about it” which Jasmine would love. She also thinks his chilled vibe would “balance out” her “strong personality”. Interesting. He’s so different to Lorenzo and Kavan so I didn’t see this one coming, but Jasmine did just kiss Simba’s neck in the challenge, so maybe there is something there.

As for Jasmine and Kavan, Bella does like them together but feels like Aidan is getting in the way. “I was really excited about Kavan. I honestly loved him when he came on and I love that he was really besotted by Jasmine because I think that’s what she deserves, but it’s hard having your brother on there,” she continued.

“I think if I were to be on there with Jasmine, it would just get in the way a little bit. His brother’s opinion’s gonna matter now and I feel like it’s gonna mess with his mind a bit and he’s gonna start to doubt things.” I can’t see them staying together for long, especially with the whole Priya situation.

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Featured image credit: @bellagazmuller/Instagram and ITV