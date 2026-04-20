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The real reason Alamo loses it over the ‘pig’ insult in Euphoria season three is actually wild

It’s got a brutal deeper meaning

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Season three of Euphoria has introduced a chaotic new character: Alamo. Played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, he’s a strip-club owner who quite literally swoops in to “save” Rue from Laurie.

The real drama kicks off when Alamo calls Laurie to let her know he’s taking Rue off her hands after she messed up a drug deal. Laurie’s crew aren’t exactly thrilled, and things escalate fast. One of them calls him the n-word, but weirdly, it’s not what hits hardest.

HBO

Instead, it’s when Laurie calls him a pig that Alamo completely unravels.

From that point on, he cannot let it go. The insult lingers over the entire episode, and by the end, Laurie and her crew discover a huge live pig in their house, delivered with a Texas flag reading “Remember the Alamo”. Subtle!

According to director Sam Levinson in a Variety interview, there’s actually a deeper reason why that one word cuts so deep.

“I just thought it was interesting to play with the racial dynamics of these two crews. There’s this built-in animosity. With the pig comment, it just seemed interesting as an entry point into this man’s psychology. There’s something about it he can’t get over.

He doesn’t understand why she would refer to him that way. Is it about his weight? Is it because he’s greedy? It opens up this insecurity in him that allows us to start to see how human he is. It was a way of playing with the absurdity of racial dynamics, these miscommunications that lead to greater troubles.”

HBO

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje also unpacked it further, explaining why the insult hits harder than anything else thrown at him.

“For me, it was about trying to figure out why, and Sam gave me license in the scene. In so doing, it was like, ‘Why is this triggering his trauma? Well, a pig is an animal that eats its own feces. And here I am, the emperor, and she’s calling me a pig.’ It triggered all of his insecurity.

“He says to his men, ‘A pig is something that eats his own s**t, do I look like a man that does that? Look at me!’ It harkens back to him being a little boy trying to validate himself, and even having done that, the person who he least respects and who he would regard as a pig is calling him one. It’s a wonderful way to unveil the layers of insecurity, paranoia and trauma in Alamo , and the bizarreness of it.”

Basically, his spiral exposes a more insecure, human side to someone who otherwise acts completely in control. Being compared to something he sees as dirty and degrading completely undermines that identity, which is why it cuts so much deeper than other insults.

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Featured image credit: HBO
More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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