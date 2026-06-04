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Former student arrested after man shot with crossbow on university campus

A ‘seriously injured’ man in his 50s has been taken to hospital

Jessica Owen | News
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A former University of Surrey student has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a member of staff was shot with a crossbow on university property.

Officers were called to Manor Park Student Village, Guildford, at around 10am on Thursday 4th June after reports were made of a man in his 50s being shot.

The victim was a member of the university’s campus safety team, and the university confirms he was “seriously injured.”

He has since been taken to the hospital, and his next of kin have been notified.

A 21-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident and is now in custody, while a “significant emergency services presence” remains at the scene. Police were pictured outside student accommodation buildings following the incident.

Witnesses and those who have additional information that may help the investigation are being urged to come forward.

The victim’s next of kin have been made aware of the incident and are currently receiving support from officers.

Ch Supt Jon Groenen confirmed an investigation has been opened “to establish the circumstances of the assault.”

“I appreciate that this incident will cause concern amongst our local communities. We are working closely with the university as our investigation progresses,” he said.

The university said the police have its “full support,” and campus remains open and operational.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.  Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Google Maps

Jessica Owen | News
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