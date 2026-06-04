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Two arrested after protesters clash with police near Henry Nowak stabbing site

The protest took place in Southampton on Tuesday evening

Violet Kennerk | News
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TW: This article contains graphic details which may be distressing.

Protesters in Southampton clashed with armed police at a riot, near the site of Henry Nowak’s fatal stabbing.

The protests, which took place on Tuesday evening, responded to released bodycam footage from the attack on 3rd December 2025.

Two arrests were made and 11 officers were left injured.

Henry Nowak, via Hampshire Police

Henry Nowak, a student at the University of Southampton, was fatally stabbed on his way home from a night out.

The attacker, Vickrum Digwa, aged 23, said he carried the large 21cm blade he attacked Nowak with for religious reasons. He recorded Nowak after stabbing him on the floor, delaying alerts to the emergency services.

via SWNS

Protests last Tuesday crowded the streets near the fatal attack, after police bodycam footage was released. Missiles were launched at armed police, leaving 11 officers and one police dog injured.

Matt Styler, 50, has been charged with assault, by beating an emergency worker, and Daniel Frost, 44, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder.

As the police arrived on scene last December, Digwa claimed he had acted in self-defence from Henry’s alleged racist allegations, which were untrue.

Footage showed police initially arresting Henry, despite telling officers “I’ve been stabbed,” and “I can’t breathe.” In response to his efforts explaining his stabbing, one policeman replied “I don’t think you have, mate.”

On June 1, 2026, Digwa was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a minimum terms of 21 years’ imprisonment. The police have released an apology to Henry’s family since.

If you’ve been affected by the contents of this article, Southampton students can call Southampton Nightline on 023 8059 5236.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via SWNS

Violet Kennerk | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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Two arrested after protesters clash with police near Henry Nowak stabbing site

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The protest took place in Southampton on Tuesday evening

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