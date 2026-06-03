Police took almost three minutes to begin CPR on murdered Southampton student, footage shows

Officers placed the 18-year-old victim in handcuffs for over a minute as he repeatedly said ‘I can’t breathe’

31 minutes ago

TW: This article contains graphic details which may be distressing.

Police officers took almost three minutes to begin CPR on a dying Southampton student after he was stabbed multiple times to the legs and chest, bodycam footage has revealed.

18-year-old Henry Nowak repeatedly told officers “I’ve been stabbed,” and “I can’t breathe” as he lay on the ground in handcuffs, after his murderer, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, stabbed him multiple times to his legs and chest with a 21cm blade.

An officer replied to Henry’s reports of being stabbed by saying “I don’t think you have, mate.”

Henry was then handcuffed and placed under arrest for assault whilst he suffered internal bleeding.

His murderer, Vickrum Digwa, has since been jailed for life with a minimum 21-year term.

An investigation into the police force’s actions is ongoing and an apology has been issued after Nowak’s family called his treatment by police “inhumane and degrading.”

Henry was on his way home from a night out with his football team mates when the incident occurred. Judge William Mousely KC says Henry was “defenceless” against Vickrum Digwa’s attack.

Footage shows officers approaching Henry as Digwa’s father held him up, telling police Henry had a “mouthful of blood.” Digwa and his family told officers that Henry had jumped over a fence.

An officer can be heard asking Henry for his name, before checking if anyone else had been injured.

Digwa then told the officer Henry had pulled his turban off and grabbed his hair, showing the officer his eye.

“I’ve got a swollen eye, little bruises,” he said.

Henry can then be heard saying “I’ve been stabbed.”

One minute into police arriving at the scene, an officer flipped Henry over and pulled him across the ground. Henry again told the officer he had been stabbed.

An officer is seen on video pulling Henry across the ground and holding him by his arms as the victim repeatedly told officers he had been stabbed, before saying “I can’t breathe.”

Officers grabbed both of Henry’s arms as he said “help” and “call ambulance.”

An officer is heard saying “what’s happened to you, alright?”

Henry again told officers he had been stabbed, with the officer replying “you’ve been stabbed? Where abouts?”

He then added: “I don’t think you have, mate.”

Henry was then placed in handcuffs as officers checked his face and briefly lifted up his shirt to check his lower stomach for stab wounds. He was then told he was under arrest for assault.

It took almost three minutes for officers to take note of Henry’s injuries and begin CPR.

Vickrum Digwa had lied to police, claiming he himself was the victim of a racist attack by Henry.

In court, the prosecution denied this claim, saying Digwa had a “weapons obsession.”

Digwa claimed he was carrying was a 21cm kirpan, a religious blade carried by Sikhs as part of their faith. However, the Sikh Federation said Digwa’s blade is not classified as a kirpan.

Sikh leaders have released statements saying Digwa’s actions do “not align with the Sikh faith, the Sikh community, or the principles it stands for.”

The murderer had previously been “barred” from a Southampton gurdwara (a Sikh temple) after concerns were raised about his behaviour.

He has now received a life sentence after appearing in court alongside his father, Moga Singh, and his brother, Grupreet Digwa, who are on bail. They are each charged with six counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Digwa’s mother, Kiran Kaur, is also accused of removing a weapon from the scene after she took the blade to their family home.

The judge told Digwa during sentencing that he had “brought misery and a lifetime of loss” to Henry’s family.

“You robbed him of all those he loved, all the things he cared about and liked to do,” he said.

Henry’s father, Mark Nowak, said his son “did not die with dignity” in a statement given outside Southampton Crown Court on Monday.

“Henry did nothing wrong,” Mark said. “He was one of the kindest, friendliest and most inclusive people you could ever hope to meet. He was amazing in every way.

“Henry did not die with dignity. He did not die with the care he deserved. He lost consciousness before anyone believed him.”

Henry’s family said they hold Vickrum Digwa “solely and 100 per cent responsible” for Henry’s “brutal murder,” but added that Henry “should not have died on the streets of Southampton in police custody.”

“The way he was treated was inhumane and degrading.”

The family called for a “transparent investigation” into Henry’s murder.

Hampshire police’s Deputy Chief Constable Robert France called the incident a “complete tragedy” and expressed his apologies that officers “couldn’t save Henry that night,” and that the victim was “handcuffed and arrested as he lost consciousness.”

“The pathologist who spoke in court was clear there was nothing officers could have done that day to save Henry,” he said.

“His wound was deep and internal, the bleeding extensive but internal.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood described the bodycam footage as a “disturbing and tragic thing to see,” while Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he “felt sick” watching the video.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “We acknowledge that this case has raised questions about the actions of the attending officers and we are aware that a few minutes of police body-worn footage has been issued by the force following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we are reviewing a large amount of police body-worn footage, which we need to consider in context with other evidence we have obtained, including reviewing material presented during the murder trial, as we establish the full circumstances.”

If you’ve been affected by the contents of this article, Southampton students can call Southampton Nightline on 023 8059 5236.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured images via Hampshire Police