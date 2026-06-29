The Tab

Then and now: Old photos of the Love Island 2026 cast show who’s changed the most

Jasmine has always been a baddie

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We’ve got to know the 2026 Love Island cast pretty well inside the villa by now, but how much have they changed over the years? A TikTok account called @dfkmuk has dug out some old photos of the Islanders from the depths of the internet, which show their massive transformations. Some of them are actually unrecognisable, while others look exactly the same years on. So, here’s a look at the Islanders, then and now.

Mica

Credit: TikTok and ITV

Awww, how adorable was Mica as a teenager! You can totally tell it’s her.

Ellie

Credit: TikTok and ITV

Ellie has probably changed the most. She used to have red hair for a start, and she looks so different without that deep tan.

Priya

Credit: TikTok and ITV

Priya has gone for a more natural look in recent years with less makeup and honestly, it suits her so much. She’s a natural beauty!

Sean

Credit: TikTok and ITV

Fitzy was rocking the 2010s Bieber hair at school. Funnily enough, he still pretends to be the singer on his TikTok now. Why have they aged the same?

Simba

Credit: TikTok and ITV

Simba hasn’t changed that much to be fair, apart from letting his hair grow a bit longer. He was always a stunner.

Lola

Credit: TikTok and ITV

Lola hasn’t changed a bit either. Sean is one lucky guy.

Aidan and Kavan

Credit: TikTok and ITV

A child photo of Aidan and Kavan together. How cute were they!

Jasmine

Credit: TikTok and ITV

Of course Jasmine was that girl who had purple dip-dyed hair in school. She’s always been a baddie.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok and ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Love Island 2026 cast member Charleen Murphy

Charleen Murphy’s huge career before Love Island and why everyone is obsessed with her already

The cringe code phrase Lola and Sean use to say ‘I love you’ on Love Island is sickening

‘It’s boring’: What filming for Casa Amor is *really* like, from an Islander who was there

Latest

Every celeb we know is going to Taylor Swift’s wedding – and the friends who weren’t invited

Isabella Zbucki

I’m personally gutted for Maisie Peters

The hidden meaning of Alicent and Rhaenyra’s staring contest, according House of the Dragon stars

Kieran Galpin

I thought they were just serving face

Revealed: Nine Russell Group unis spent on restructuring last year – Queen’s Belfast at £25.4m

Esther Knowles

Cardiff spent £24.3m on restructuring linked to a voluntary severance scheme despite recording a £33.4m deficit, while 15 Russell Group universities recorded zero restructuring costs in the same year

A rundown of who from Love Island 2026 was scouted, and who applied to be on the show

Hayley Soen

More applied than I was expecting

Then and now: Old photos of the Love Island 2026 cast show who’s changed the most

Ellissa Bain

Jasmine has always been a baddie

Taylor Parker apology letter Wade dad prison

Taylor Parker wrote a grovelling apology letter to ex Wade’s dad from prison after the betrayal

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Please know that I truly loved Wade as well’

‘She tapped out’: All the NSFW videos from Lily Phillips’ OnlyFans collab with Girthmasterr

Kieran Galpin

‘I did what 100 men couldn’t’

Love Island 2026 cast member Charleen Murphy

Charleen Murphy’s huge career before Love Island and why everyone is obsessed with her already

Hayley Soen

She’s too famous for this

The grisly reason Taylor Parker isn’t allowed phone calls or a TV on death row

Ellissa Bain

Other death row prisoners can have these ‘luxuries’

Has Manchester been ghosted by the music industry?

Alisa Pasha

The London epidemic is real

Right, here’s how to fix your iPhone keyboard if it’s glitching and making loads of typos

Ellissa Bain

It’s been happening for months

Taylor Parker’s prison call with daughter reveals first glimpse into her kids’ lives after arrest

Suchismita Ghosh

Her mum has custody of daughter, and her ex-husband has custody of son

It turns out the Love Island boys knew Charleen was coming in and were ‘egging’ Sean on?!

Ellissa Bain

The plot thickens

So Bonnie Blue *is* actually pregnant – and now the three possible dads are speaking out

Hayley Soen

‘She told me there’s a high chance I’m the dad’

Ranked: 15 Russell Group unis by THE sustainability 2026 – Manchester leads, York scores lowest

Zoe Lavender

Manchester topped 1,646 universities globally in the Times Higher Education sustainability rankings

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue drops deranged pregnancy update, says her vile golden baby shower made ‘bump grow’

Kieran Galpin

Don’t read this after eating

The cringe code phrase Lola and Sean use to say ‘I love you’ on Love Island is sickening

Ellissa Bain

It’s so bad

Drug used to delay type one diabetes approved for NHS use in Birmingham

Angelique Ritter

Tepilzumab has just been approved by NICE following an early access scheme for first time use in Birmingham

‘I wake up and remember I don’t have feet’: Cardiff grad on life as a quadruple amputee

Harry Youlten

Lily lost all four of her limbs after contracting meningococcal septicaemia last year

Mum of TikToker facing Dubai death penalty recalls night daughter allegedly killed boyfriend

Ellissa Bain

‘I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life’