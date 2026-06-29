Then and now: Old photos of the Love Island 2026 cast show who’s changed the most

3 hours ago

We’ve got to know the 2026 Love Island cast pretty well inside the villa by now, but how much have they changed over the years? A TikTok account called @dfkmuk has dug out some old photos of the Islanders from the depths of the internet, which show their massive transformations. Some of them are actually unrecognisable, while others look exactly the same years on. So, here’s a look at the Islanders, then and now.

Mica

Awww, how adorable was Mica as a teenager! You can totally tell it’s her.

Ellie

Ellie has probably changed the most. She used to have red hair for a start, and she looks so different without that deep tan.

Priya

Priya has gone for a more natural look in recent years with less makeup and honestly, it suits her so much. She’s a natural beauty!

Sean

Fitzy was rocking the 2010s Bieber hair at school. Funnily enough, he still pretends to be the singer on his TikTok now. Why have they aged the same?

Simba

Simba hasn’t changed that much to be fair, apart from letting his hair grow a bit longer. He was always a stunner.

Lola

Lola hasn’t changed a bit either. Sean is one lucky guy.

Aidan and Kavan

A child photo of Aidan and Kavan together. How cute were they!

Jasmine

Of course Jasmine was that girl who had purple dip-dyed hair in school. She’s always been a baddie.

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Featured image credit: TikTok and ITV