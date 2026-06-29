Has Manchester been ghosted by the music industry?

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Manchester has the UK’s biggest arena, hosts major music awards, and has produced some of Britain’s most iconic artists. So why do so many major tours still seem to stop at London and nowhere else?

For a city that prides itself on being one of the UK’s music capitals, Manchester fans are spending an awful lot of time checking train prices to London.

Every few weeks, the same thing happens. A major artist announces a UK tour. Social media fills with excitement. Fans race to Ticketmaster. Then comes the disappointment: London. London. More London.

The trend has become hard to ignore. Recent years have seen artists such as Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny and BTS limit their UK appearances to London.

Similarly, Olivia Rodrigo announced an eye-watering ten nights in London, leaving many northern fans wondering why artists seem happy to play multiple shows in one city but reluctant to venture further north.

Perhaps the most surprising example is Harry Styles who has frequently referred to Manchester as his hometown, speaking fondly of it during previous shows.

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When the Together Together tour dates were announced, Styles scheduled a staggering 12 nights in London. A single Manchester date was later added but many northern fans can’t help but feel like they were an after thought.

For fans, the frustration isn’t just about geography – it’s about cost.

Rachel, a law student at UoM told The Tab: “I get all excited for a tour and then see only London dates. With the rising cost of concert ticket prices, I can just about afford the concert, let alone the travel costs.

“I spent £107 to see Olivia Rodrigo. Trains and accommodation were another £100, then there’s the Tube, food…it all adds up.”

Not only are we seeing a crisis in economics, we’re also seeing a crisis of access.

Another second-year student, studying Drama & Film studies said: “Today everything is digital. I love going to concerts because it feels like I can connect more. I just wish they made live music more accessible.”

Their frustration feels particularly justified when you consider Manchester’s place in British music.

This is the city that gave us Oasis and The Smiths. A city long seen as one of the UK’s cultural powerhouses, with influence far beyond the North West.

If anything, Manchester’s music scene seems to be growing.

In recent years, the city has hosted both the BRIT and the MOBO Awards. BBC Radio 6 Music has also made Manchester a regular home for its festival.

Royal Albert Hall, several O2 venues and Co-op Live, the largest indoor arena in the UK, opened with the hope of bringing even more major artists to the North.

On paper, everything points towards Manchester becoming an even bigger stop on the global touring circuit.

The issue isn’t that artists never come to Manchester. Many still do.

It’s that Manchester increasingly feels like an optional extra rather than an essential stop.

So why does it keep happening?

The short answer: Money – and lots of it.

In today’s touring model, fewer shows usually means more profit. Big artists aren’t just selling tickets anymore; they’re selling scarcity.

A couple of huge London dates that sell out in seconds can actually make more financial sense than spreading a tour across multiple UK cities. It keeps demand high, production costs lower, and everything much simpler to manage.

You can see this logic in how some tours are now structured. When Taylor Swift announced The Eras Tour UK dates, London was given multiple nights at Wembley, while other major cities, like Manchester, weren’t included at all.

Similarly, Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles have opted for large blocks of London shows instead of spreading dates more evenly across the country.

But it’s not just about artists. The UK live music industry is heavily shaped by a small number of major promoters and booking agents, who effectively decide how tours are routed.

If a tour gets built around a London-first schedule, everything else — Manchester included — becomes an “if it fits” addition rather than a core stop.

All of which leaves Manchester in a strange position: still one of Britain’s biggest music cities, but not always treated like one when tours are being planned.

Featured image via YouTube