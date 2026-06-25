Uni of Manchester named the most sustainable university in the world despite ranking 40th in QS rankings

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The University of Manchester has been recognised as the number one university for sustainability impact, despite facing increased competition in the latest QS World University Rankings.

Manchester topped the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Ratings.

The ranking evaluates how institutions contribute to tackling global challenges through research, teaching, operations and partnerships.

The university came first out of 1,603 universities across 114 countries and territories, marking the eighth consecutive year it has placed in the global top 10.

Manchester is the only university to have achieved this every year since the rankings were launched in 2019.

The achievement comes shortly after the University of Manchester was ranked 40th in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

While it dropped five places from last year’s ranking of 35th, the university still performed strongly in several categories, including international research collaboration, where it ranked seventh globally.

Manchester was also ranked 10th worldwide for sustainability in the QS rankings, highlighting its continued strength in environmental and social impact alongside its academic reputation.

Professor Duncan Ivison, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manchester, said the recognition reflected the role universities play in tackling global challenges.

“At a time of rapid technological, environmental and social change, universities have never been more important.”

The university achieved first place in several individual sustainability categories, including Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production.

Among the projects highlighted by THE was the university’s support for a major new solar farm, which will match 65 per cent of its electricity demand from renewable energy sources.

The initiative is expected to halve the university’s electricity-related carbon footprint as it works towards its target of reaching net-zero direct carbon emissions by 2038.

Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Times Higher Education, described the university’s performance as “truly exceptional”.

The university also recently launched its new 10-year strategy, ‘From Manchester for the World’ which places social responsibility at the centre of its future plans.