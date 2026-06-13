Manchester rapper Aitch sends fans on a hunt for a bell worth £5,000

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A treasure hunt took over Manchester city centre after rapper Aitch revealed he had hidden a bell somewhere in the city and promised £5,000 to the first person who found it.

The rapper from Manchester posted a video announcing the challenge, telling fans he had hidden a bell containing five grand somewhere in the city centre.

The stunt was part of the build-up to his upcoming single, Ring My Bell. Fans who pre-saved the track were given access to a map showing the bell’s approximate location.

What started as a promotional stunt quickly spiralled into a frantic search, with people sharing clues and theories across social media.

The hunt intensified when Aitch posted another clue to his Instagram story, revealing the exact street where the bell was hidden. As word spread online, dozens of people rushed to the area hoping to be the lucky person to claim the cash prize.

Videos shared on social media showed crowds gathering in the city centre.

However, many people arrived only to be disappointed. Shortly after sharing the final clue, Aitch posted another update revealing that the bell had been found.

The bell was eventually discovered inside Eggslut in Deansgate, bringing the search to an end and leaving one lucky winner £5,000 richer.

Featured Image via Instagram @aitch