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Taylor Parker’s prison call with daughter reveals first glimpse into her kids’ lives after arrest

Her mum has custody of daughter, and her ex-husband has custody of son

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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After watching Netflix’s Maternal Instinct, it’s clear that Taylor Parker’s lies and crimes affected her entire family, and now, a newly released prison phone call between her and her daughter offers the first real glimpse into what her children’s lives were like in the weeks after the murder.

None of Parker’s family members appeared in the Netflix documentary, but their testimony during her trial showed just how deeply they had been affected by what she did. And among her family, Parker’s two children, Emersyn and Trey, were arguably affected the most.

After Parker’s arrest, her mum, Shona Prior, was granted custody of Emersyn. During the trial, Prior told the court she arranged counselling to help her granddaughter cope with everything that had happened. Meanwhile, Parker’s first husband, Tommy Wacasey, retained full-time custody of their son, Trey.

Until now, that’s largely all that had been publicly known about the children’s lives after Parker’s arrest. So, this newly released jail call, obtained by TMZ from the Bowie County Court, offers the first real insight into how they were getting on. And, despite everything that had happened, it’s actually reassuring to hear they were being cared for and settling into a new routine with their family.

The full prison call between Taylor Parker and her daughter

Taylor Parker prison call daughter lives

via Netflix

In the call, Emersyn told Parker, “We’re standing by the campfire,” before another family member joked, “Uh more like the yard fire.”

The conversation then turned to the weather. Parker asked whether Emersyn had heard the storms overnight. Emersyn replied, “Yeah, I heard it thundering and stuff throughout the night.”

Parker explained that she thought she had heard heavy rain from inside the jail but wasn’t completely sure. “But it’s kind of hard to like… I could hear what sounded like hard rain, but I really wasn’t sure it was rain, you know. I got a window…”

Emersyn then told her mum about an early Christmas present she had received. “Nana got me an early Christmas present. It’s got a real sapphire, and it’s got tiny real diamonds around it.”

Another family member described the jewellery. They explained, “She’s got a teardrop sapphire that’s surrounded with diamonds.”

When Parker asked if they were “little bitty diamonds,” Emersyn confirmed they were.

Emersyn also told her mum about her brother, saying, “And for Trey’s early Christmas present, he wanted a chain with a cross on it. So that was his early Christmas present.”

Parker also asked what Emersyn had been doing that day and wanted to hear about her new bedroom. Emersyn replied, “So I got a closet in my room. It’s got sliding doors.”

She then added, “It’s got places to put my shoes.”

The call ended with Parker and Emersyn exchanging “I love yous.”

According to KTAL, Prior later told jurors that Parker loved her children deeply and insisted she had been a good mother. But Parker’s brother, Zachary Morton, said that the “children were put on the back burner” whenever Parker became focused on her relationship with Wade Griffin.

Parker was convicted of capital murder in 2022 and sentenced to death.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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