Where Taylor Parker’s family are now after her horrifying lies destroyed all their lives

Her daughter is doing counselling to help cope with what happened

3 hours ago

After Netflix’s Maternal Instinct, loads of people have been looking into Taylor Parker’s life, but while the documentary focuses on her fake pregnancy and the murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock, many viewers are also wondering what happened to Parker’s own family and where they are now.

Several members of her family were key witnesses during her 2022 murder trial. Her mum, brother, aunt and ex-husband all gave evidence about the lies she told in the months leading up to the crime.

So, here’s where Taylor Parker’s family are now.

Her mum Shona Prior is raising Parker’s daughter

Parker’s mother, Shona Prior, has largely stayed out of the public eye since the trial. During the sentencing phase, Prior gave emotional testimony about Parker’s upbringing, her medical history and the fake pregnancy that shocked those closest to her. She also explained that she knew Parker had undergone a hysterectomy in 2015 because she was present when doctors carried out the surgery.

When Parker later claimed she was pregnant with Wade Griffin’s baby, Prior said she knew it couldn’t be true. But she believed the lie would eventually unravel on its own because so many people around Parker already knew the truth.

After Parker’s arrest, Prior was granted custody of Parker’s daughter, Emersyn. She also told the court she arranged counselling to help her granddaughter cope with what had happened.

When prosecutors asked how much Emersyn understood about the case, Prior replied, “She does not know the horrific details. She knows that two people have died at the hands of her mother.”

Asked how Parker’s children felt about her, Prior said, “They love her.”

Today, Prior appears to be focused on raising her granddaughter and has not taken part in Maternal Instinct or given any public interviews since the trial.

Parker’s father, Mark Morton, has also kept a very private life since the case

Morton did not testify during the trial, although he was mentioned several times by witnesses. Prior told jurors that she and Morton divorced in 2005 after years of arguments witnessed by their children. After the split, Parker spent much of her childhood living with her father and paternal grandmother.

Her brother Zachary later suggested that some of their father’s behaviour had similarities to Parker’s own actions as an adult.

Morton has not spoken publicly since Parker’s conviction and did not appear in Netflix’s documentary.

Her brother Zachary testified against her

Parker’s younger brother, Zachary Morton, became one of the prosecution’s witnesses during the trial. He told jurors he had grown tired of Parker’s constant lies, particularly when she involved him in them.

“I was tired of the lies,” he testified, as per KTAL News. “If she wants to lie, feel free, but the moment you bring me into a lie it becomes my problem, and I don’t want anybody misrepresenting me or lying and bashing me.”

Zachary explained that he even tried contacting Wade Griffin to tell him Parker couldn’t actually be pregnant. According to his testimony, Griffin refused to believe him and blocked both his phone number and Facebook account.

He also reflected on Parker as a mother. “It seemed like when Taylor was chasing another man, instead of the focus being on her children, it was on herself,” he said. “It was all about her at one specific time.”

Like the rest of the family, Zachary has stayed out of the public eye since the trial.

Her aunt also tried to expose the fake pregnancy

Parker’s aunt, Molly Glass, also gave evidence during the trial. She testified that after she questioned Parker’s fake pregnancy online, Parker blocked her on social media.

Glass then contacted one of Wade Griffin’s close friends to explain that Parker had undergone a hysterectomy years earlier and could not be pregnant. Despite her efforts, Parker continued pretending she was expecting until the day of the murder.

Glass has not spoken publicly since giving evidence.

Her ex-husband Tommy Wacasey is raising their son

Parker’s first husband, Tommy Wacasey, now has full-time custody of their son, Trey. The couple divorced in 2018, and Parker voluntarily agreed that Trey would remain with his father.

During the trial, Wacasey alleged Parker failed to pay child support consistently and did not regularly use her visitation rights. Prosecutors said she owed more than $8,000 in unpaid child support by the time of the trial.

He has also stayed out of the public spotlight since Parker’s conviction.

Parker remains on death row at the Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where she continues to appeal her conviction and death sentence.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.