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What happened Taylor Parker Reagan Hancock baby

Taylor Parker’s baffling account of what happened to Reagan Hancock in her final moments

‘She begged me’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Netflix’s Maternal Instinct has left viewers horrified by the case of Taylor Parker, and her explanation of what happened moments before she stole Reagan Simmons Hancock’s unborn baby from her womb is actually bizarre.

The Netflix documentary looks at the shocking crime in detail. But one of the strangest parts of the case actually came years later when jurors watched videos of Parker trying to explain what happened that morning. And her version of events was pretty unbelievable.

So, what did Taylor Parker claim happened?

What happened Taylor Parker Reagan Hancock baby

via Netflix

During police interviews shown at her trial, Parker claimed Reagan was actually the one who wanted her to take the baby. Apparently, they got into some kind of physical confrontation after she arrived at Reagan’s house. She claimed she was suffering from a terrible headache and felt as though she was “going in and out” and didn’t fully know what was happening.

Parker told Texas Ranger Josh Mason that Reagan became seriously injured during the struggle and then begged her to remove the baby. “She was screaming, ‘Take her out. Take the baby out!'” Parker said, as per KTAL.

She then claimed Reagan told her, “‘I’m finished!’ She said, ‘I’m dying.’ She was talking to me! And she just begged me, she said, ‘You can have her, just take her!'”

In one version of her story, Parker even suggested Reagan grabbed the scalpel herself. But investigators were clearly sceptical. “It’s not believable at all,” Mason told jurors, explaining that Parker gave “wildly different stories” during hours of interviews.

Her story changed loads during questioning

What happened Taylor Parker Reagan Hancock baby

via Reagan Hancock/Instagram

Parker claimed she only went to Reagan’s house because Reagan had insisted she come over. “Reagan was calling me. She told me she was worried about me from the night before and to come take a shower,” Parker said. “I told her I didn’t want that. I just needed to be by myself.”

She continued, “I got off the phone with her, she called me back and told me to come over there.”

Parker then claimed the confrontation started in the garage after Reagan tried to help her. “She told me, ‘You need to lay down and sleep because you’re not sleeping,’ and she grabbed me, just in a caring manner,” Parker said.

According to Parker, things then escalated. “I knew something bad was gonna happen,” she told investigators. “It was like when I shoved her down, everything changed.”

Later, she described seeing “blood everywhere”. “There was blood on her face and blood on my face. And just blood everywhere,” she said.

As questioning continued, investigators challenged almost every part of Parker’s account. At one point, Mason asked her directly how she removed the baby.

Parker replied, “I remember taking her out, I know that.”

“What do you mean?” Mason asked.

She said, “That was the only way to get her out.” And when asked how she did it, she replied, “I had to cut her out.”

Parker also insisted Reagan was still talking after the baby had been removed. She claimed Reagan told her to get help because the baby was not breathing. But prosecutors presented evidence showing Reagan suffered more than 100 sharp force wounds and that Parker never called 911 until she was pulled over by police.

The moment Parker admitted what she really wanted

What happened Taylor Parker Reagan Hancock baby

via Netflix

The questioning then turned to what investigators believed was Parker’s true motive.

“Your intent was what?” Mason asked.

Parker said, “Wanting a baby.” She later added, “I wanted a baby, I’ve been wanting a newborn for months.”

Mason then asked when Parker decided Reagan was the person who had what she wanted. Parker replied, “I already thought I told you what my intent was.”

But investigators challenged her explanation that Reagan had willingly offered her the baby. They later told jurors they believed Parker had not gone to Reagan’s home simply to visit a friend. Parker was then accused of carefully planning the attack and that she had spent months convincing others of a false story.

Taylor Parker was convicted of capital murder in 2022 and sentenced to death. She remains on death row in Texas.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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