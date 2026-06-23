Staff relive pain that ‘never faded’ as Maternal Instinct hospital becomes dark tourism site

In a statement released over the weekend, hospital officials revealed they had been flooded with requests from people wanting to visit the building. The hospital said, “McCurtain Memorial Hospital is aware of the renewed public interest surrounding a documentary on a popular streaming platform that revisits the tragic murder of a young mother and the death of her unborn child in New Boston, Texas.”

It continued, “Since the documentary’s release, we have received inquiries from individuals seeking to visit our hospital, view areas associated with the events depicted, and speak with or photograph members of our medical team.”

But the staff made it clear they would not be taking part

“While the events portrayed were real and remain a matter of public record, they also represent one of the most painful chapters in the lives of the victim’s family, the New Boston community, and the healthcare professionals who responded that day,” the statement said.

The hospital added, “For many, the emotional impact of this tragedy has never fully faded. This is not a story of entertainment or a destination for tourism. It is a story of devastating loss.”

The statement continued, “Out of respect for those affected, including the family, our staff, and the community, McCurtain Memorial Hospital will not participate in interviews, photo opportunities, tours, or discussions related to these events.”

Since Maternal Instinct was released on Netflix, loads of people have revisited the case. The documentary tells the story of Parker, who pretended to be pregnant despite having previously undergone a hysterectomy. Parker was convicted of capital murder in 2022 and sentenced to death.

‘The New Boston community will forever carry the scars of this loss’

For staff at McCurtain Memorial Hospital and people living in the area, the case is something they actually lived through. “Today, we remember the mother and child whose lives were taken. And we continue to hold their loved ones in our thoughts,” the statement said.

The hospital also recognised “the lasting impact this tragedy had on the first responders, nurses, physicians, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly in its aftermath.”

It added, “The New Boston community will forever carry the scars of this loss. And many members of our team continue to carry those memories as well.”

“There will be no further public comment beyond this statement.”

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.