Prosecutor reveals how Maternal Instincts’ Taylor Parker kept lying about medical issues in jail

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Maternal Instincts shows how Taylor Parker spent years lying about pregnancies, fake identities and even made-up stories about her family, but according to prosecutors, the lies didn’t stop after she was arrested.

During her death penalty trial, prosecutor Kelley Crisp revealed that Parker was still allegedly making false medical claims while sitting in jail awaiting trial for the murder of Reagan Hancock and her unborn daughter, Braxlynn Sage.

And actually, some of the most revealing evidence came from Parker’s own mother, Shonna Prior.

The prosecutor said Taylor was still telling ‘outrageous’ stories

While questioning Prior in court, Crisp pointed to medical records which showed doctors had carried out tests on Parker but found nothing physically wrong with her. However, prosecutors said Parker told a completely different story.

“The testing was complete, and a workup found nothing wrong with her. But she told you this outrageous story,” Crisp told Prior in court, as reported by KTAL.

Crisp then said, “She’s playing the victim, upsetting you, because you’re concerned about her well-being, but she’s lying to you.”

The prosecution also dug into medical records from years before the murder. Several healthcare providers had documented concerns that Parker may have been exaggerating or even faking symptoms. At one point, Crisp showed Prior notes from a hospital stay that used the term “elaboration” to describe Parker’s symptoms.

When Prior asked what that meant, Crisp replied, “That she’s exaggerating her symptoms.”

The prosecutor also highlighted records showing staff had observed inconsistencies between what Parker claimed she could do and what she was actually seen doing.

One example involved Parker reporting weakness on one side of her body, while staff allegedly saw her using that arm normally.

She went to multiple doctors to confirm her claims that she had multiple sclerosis

A huge part of the testimony focused on Parker’s repeated claims that she suffered from multiple sclerosis. Doctors ultimately told her she did not have the condition, but prosecutors said she continued talking about it anyway.

Crisp pointed to medical records showing one neurologist had ruled out MS, yet Parker later continued telling doctors she had it.

Prior admitted this was true. “That is a correct statement,” she told the court.

According to records discussed during testimony, one doctor’s notes even stated that the news Parker did not have MS “was not met with enthusiasm.”

Prior explained that her daughter struggled to let go of the possibility and said, “She did, she held on to that idea because it provided us with something.”

‘She’s had a stroke’

Prosecutors also challenged claims Parker made about having suffered a stroke. Crisp pointed out that Parker had never actually been diagnosed with one.

“But she’s telling these doctors she’s had a stroke,” Crisp said.

Prior responded by saying her daughter had experienced symptoms that appeared similar to a stroke. “They were stroke-like symptoms. They could see the drooping of her face.”

Still, Prior eventually acknowledged that Parker had never officially received a stroke diagnosis. Despite the evidence presented by prosecutors, Prior defended her daughter throughout much of the questioning. She insisted she had personally witnessed symptoms and believed they were genuine.

“I lived it also. I’m living side by side with her, by her hospital bed, listening to the doctor when they come in,” Prior said. “I believed that was possible. I could see where that was possible. In the real world, it would happen. I didn’t believe that she was lying.”

Even after the prosecutor pointed to medical records that appeared to contradict Parker’s claims, Prior said, “The symptoms are real, whether the diagnosis says they are or not. The symptoms that I observed were there.”

Crisp said that Parker was still telling stories that didn’t match the evidence. And according to her own mother, there was at least one thing everyone could agree on.

“Fair,” Prior said when asked whether Taylor had a history of lying.

Maternal Instincts is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.