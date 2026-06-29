So Bonnie Blue *is* actually pregnant – and now the three possible dads are speaking out

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It’s been a saga for weeks, maybe even months now, of if Bonnie Blue is actually pregnant. She first announced she was after a viral stunt with over 400 men. Then it was revealed as all a lie, but now she’s back with her “baby shower” event and it looks as though she is actually pregnant. I can’t keep up.

And while all of this back and forth is going on, the men who think they could be the father have been speaking out. Bonnie herself has always maintained the pregnancy is real, and the father is someone from the 400 men challenge. She called it a “breeding mission” and said the guys who took part didn’t need to wear protection as she was hoping to get pregnant. So, in her eyes, the event was a success.

But what do the potential dads, who might have a child on the way with Bonnie Blue, actually think?

‘It wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026’

20-year-old Jak White attended the event, and told The Tab all about it. He called the day “crazy” and said while he had a great time, potentially becoming a father afterwards “wasn’t on my bingo card”.

When asked if he was worried about if he could be the father, Jak said: “Well yeah. It wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026. You don’t expect that to happen. I thought everything was planned and whatnot, but yeah it could happen right? And it did happen.”

‘There’s a high chance that you’re the dad’

Two men who attended the baby shower appear to have also been at the 400 men “breeding mission” and have spoken about the potential chance they could have a baby on the way.

“I could be the dad. If it comes out with a little beard and a mullet, then its definitely mine,” Owain Laing joked. Speaking to Us Weekly, Owain also said “I can confirm it’s 100 percent real” when he was asked about the pregnancy.

Tommy Lee also spoke to The Tab about being at the baby shower, and he’s previously admitted he is worried the baby is his. Tommy explained Bonnie told him “there’s a high chance that you’re the dad” so he felt he “had to be there” for the baby shower.

“I don’t think anything really sinks in until proven. But it’s still a big worry in the back of your mind, thinking about what do you do if it is,” he told US Weekly. “It’s not that I haven’t thought about it, I think about it, but you just don’t know what can you say? I don’t think there’s anything you can do. That’s it, really.”

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