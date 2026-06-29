The Tab

So Bonnie Blue *is* actually pregnant – and now the three possible dads are speaking out

‘She told me there’s a high chance I’m the dad’

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s been a saga for weeks, maybe even months now, of if Bonnie Blue is actually pregnant. She first announced she was after a viral stunt with over 400 men. Then it was revealed as all a lie, but now she’s back with her “baby shower” event and it looks as though she is actually pregnant. I can’t keep up.

And while all of this back and forth is going on, the men who think they could be the father have been speaking out. Bonnie herself has always maintained the pregnancy is real, and the father is someone from the 400 men challenge. She called it a “breeding mission” and said the guys who took part didn’t need to wear protection as she was hoping to get pregnant. So, in her eyes, the event was a success.

But what do the potential dads, who might have a child on the way with Bonnie Blue, actually think?

‘It wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026’

20-year-old Jak White attended the event, and told The Tab all about it. He called the day “crazy” and said while he had a great time, potentially becoming a father afterwards “wasn’t on my bingo card”.

When asked if he was worried about if he could be the father, Jak said: “Well yeah. It wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026. You don’t expect that to happen. I thought everything was planned and whatnot, but yeah it could happen right? And it did happen.”

via Instagram @jak_whitex

‘There’s a high chance that you’re the dad’

Two men who attended the baby shower appear to have also been at the 400 men “breeding mission” and have spoken about the potential chance they could have a baby on the way.

“I could be the dad. If it comes out with a little beard and a mullet, then its definitely mine,” Owain Laing joked. Speaking to Us Weekly, Owain also said “I can confirm it’s 100 percent real” when he was asked about the pregnancy.

Tommy Lee also spoke to The Tab about being at the baby shower, and he’s previously admitted he is worried the baby is his. Tommy explained Bonnie told him “there’s a high chance that you’re the dad” so he felt he “had to be there” for the baby shower.

Tommy Lee and Bonnie

“I don’t think anything really sinks in until proven. But it’s still a big worry in the back of your mind, thinking about what do you do if it is,” he told US Weekly. “It’s not that I haven’t thought about it, I think about it, but you just don’t know what can you say? I don’t think there’s anything you can do. That’s it, really.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Bonnie Blue golden baby shower

From start to finish: The entire hideous timeline of Bonnie Blue’s baby shower event

Bonnie Blue behind the scenes of baby shower event

Bonnie Blue shows extensive prep and behind the scenes of her baby shower with 112 men

The men from Bonnie Blue’s baby shower have been sharing content, here’s what they’re saying

Latest
Love Island 2026 cast member Charleen Murphy

Charleen Murphy’s huge career before Love Island and why everyone is obsessed with her already

Hayley Soen

She’s too famous for this

The grisly reason Taylor Parker isn’t allowed phone calls or a TV on death row

Ellissa Bain

Other death row prisoners can have these ‘luxuries’

Has Manchester been ghosted by the music industry?

Alisa Pasha

The London epidemic is real

Right, here’s how to fix your iPhone keyboard if it’s glitching and making loads of typos

Ellissa Bain

It’s been happening for months

Taylor Parker’s prison call with daughter reveals first glimpse into her kids’ lives after arrest

Suchismita Ghosh

Her mum has custody of daughter, and her ex-husband has custody of son

It turns out the Love Island boys knew Charleen was coming in and were ‘egging’ Sean on?!

Ellissa Bain

The plot thickens

So Bonnie Blue *is* actually pregnant – and now the three possible dads are speaking out

Hayley Soen

‘She told me there’s a high chance I’m the dad’

Ranked: 15 Russell Group unis by THE sustainability 2026 – Manchester leads, York scores lowest

Zoe Lavender

Manchester topped 1,646 universities globally in the Times Higher Education sustainability rankings

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue drops deranged pregnancy update, says her vile golden baby shower made ‘bump grow’

Kieran Galpin

Don’t read this after eating

The cringe code phrase Lola and Sean use to say ‘I love you’ on Love Island is sickening

Ellissa Bain

It’s so bad

Drug used to delay type one diabetes approved for NHS use in Birmingham

Angelique Ritter

Tepilzumab has just been approved by NICE following an early access scheme for first time use in Birmingham

‘I wake up and remember I don’t have feet’: Cardiff grad on life as a quadruple amputee

Harry Youlten

Lily lost all four of her limbs after contracting meningococcal septicaemia last year

Mum of TikToker facing Dubai death penalty recalls night daughter allegedly killed boyfriend

Ellissa Bain

‘I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life’

‘It’s boring’: What filming for Casa Amor is *really* like, from an Islander who was there

Hayley Soen

There are different rules for Islanders during this part of the show

‘I’m bleeding’: Protesting influencer speaks out after being ‘nearly murdered’ at BET Awards

Kieran Galpin

He got out of prison last week

New vice-chancellor appointed at Goldsmiths as university battles financial crisis

Cassandra Fong

Joanna Newman, the current deputy vice-chancellor at SOAS, will take up the post in September

The full and dark story behind why Gabriel was axed from Love Island and won’t return

Hayley Soen

He appeared last night, but won’t be back

House of Dragon stars creator incest scene

House of the Dragon stars and creator explain the shocking incest scene as people left horrified

Suchismita Ghosh

They also revealed what it actually meant

Credit: HBO

I didn’t know the sad reason Caraxes looks so different to other dragons in House of the Dragon

Kieran Galpin

Why am I crying over a dragon?

Breaking: Another Islander has been REMOVED from the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

A ‘situation in his past’ has come to light