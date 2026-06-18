The men from Bonnie Blue’s baby shower have been sharing content, here’s what they’re saying

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The men who took part in the recent “baby shower” event Bonnie Blue held have been sharing a behind the scenes look at what really went down, and it’s a lot. Everything I learn about this day shocks me more.

Bonnie’s most recent viral shock-the-world event was a “baby shower”, which ended up in the participants giving her a golden shower. Yes, really. They played some cute traditional baby shower games, before Bonnie had the men (112 of them, she claims), perform a bunch of s*x acts and then film the shower, all for her subscribers.

Bonnie has posted a load of videos, and now, the men who were there have also been posting about it on their socials. Tommy Lee was one of them, and he told The Tab the event was “funny and positive”. He said: “Bonnie invited everyone to come and give her the golden shower, which is pretty much what it sounds like it is. Everyone ended up urinating on her. It stunk, it was dirty, it really was.”

On Instagram, he shared a behind the scenes photo of the setup, with Bonnie and two other men. “Would you join our tea party? What’s the worst that could happen?” he said. Tommy also shared an AI created poster, promoting the full, x-rated content from the day.

Owain Laing was also there, and explained he was lucky enough to have a thr*esome with Bonnie before the shower.

“The golden shower scene was me and three other men,” he said. “We all drank a lot of water prior to the scene, then when it came to it Bonnie was absolutely drenched in our p*ss it was an incredible sight.”

Over on Instagram, Owain shared a picture of him posing with Bonnie and her bump. “Unexpected plot twist,” was his caption. He also shared a photo with Bonnie and Tommy Lee, and added: “I’ll let you fill in the blanks…”

Lots of the men were happy to put their faces next to the content on Insta, and not pose with blue ski masks on. On one group shot, Owain commented: “Happy to help again when you need it.”

And it would seem they’re keen to do it all over again. Tommy Lee told The Tab: “She’s [Bonnie] so easy to work with, she’s so easy to get along with ,and we do have a good laugh. And she makes me a lot of money as well. I would always be keen to work with her.”

He shared a video from the event on his TikTok and said it was “another day working hard working hard”. It really looked tough.

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