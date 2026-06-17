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Bonnie Blue baby shower event

All the bleak and disgusting videos Bonnie Blue has posted from her baby shower event

This should be illegal

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Just when everyone thought Bonnie Blue couldn’t get any more unhinged, she went and turned her “baby shower” into one of her viral events. Yes, really.

Rightly so, she’s getting called out for turning something so pure into a debauched day of gross content, with over 100 men. According to Bonnie, 112 attendees took part over the course of six hours. The guests arrived in groups of between five and ten people throughout the day.

They played games involving nappies, teddies and baby food challenges. Guests also took part in a series of themed activities throughout the afternoon. Then, it all turned hideous. Bonnie then had the men perform a variety of s*x acts, concluding with an x-rated “golden shower” that was filmed for her subscribers.

@bonnieblueschoolies

Bonnie Blue’s 💛🚿 was real 😭

♬ original sound – bonnie

She’s since shared loads of videos of what went down. “Just have a golden shower instead,” she said in one, surrounded by men in her signature blue ski masks.

@bonnieblueschoolies

Bonnie Blue making history for best baby shower ever

♬ original sound – bonnie

In another, she showed off the “golden shower” set up. It was a bed set up with white sheets, and her sat across it. Bonnie said she was going to let them men “absolutely cover me in yellow fluid”. I feel sick.

@bonnieblueschoolies

Bonnie Blue before her shower 😳

♬ original sound – bonnie

Some clips did show the more wholesome games the men played. They tried to get a dummy that was swinging from a belt into their mouths using nothing but their hips. This did involve a lot of thrusting, mind you.

@bonnieblueschoolies

Bonnie Blue’s golden shower 😭

♬ original sound – bonnie

They also played diaper pong, which included Bonnie making a lot of puns about balls and “getting it in”.

@schooliesgirlxox

games with Bonnie Blue at her baby shower

♬ original sound – schooliesgirlxox

Back to the horrific videos, and one showed Bonnie explaining the logistics of the golden shower. She told the men to go in small groups, so “every drop” was “all over” her. I’ve had enough.

@schooliesgirlxox

Bonnie Blue before her shower 😳

♬ original sound – schooliesgirlxox

 

“Health and safety” was covered too – as Bonnie kept the men hydrated with huge bottles of water throughout the day. What about the health and safety of the actual child, though?

@bonnie179

#bonnieblue #babyshower

♬ original sound – Bonnie

“I want to be hydrated, dripping in yellow, and I want the women at home crying,” she said in a further video. You know what, I think I’ll leave it there.

@bonnie179

Bonnie blues baby shower !! #fyp #bonnieblue #babyshower

♬ original sound – Bonnie

This is so cooked.

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Hayley Soen | Trends
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