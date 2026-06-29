The hidden meaning of Alicent and Rhaenyra’s staring contest, according House of the Dragon stars

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In the second episode of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen FINALLY takes her seat on the Iron Throne after making a deal with Alicent in season two. Long may she reign – just don’t read the books unless you want some hard realities to sink in.

Brushing over the knowledge of how House of the Dragon ends, this much-deserved moment has been a long time coming. She’s lost two sons to the war her former best friend essentially started with aid from her slimy father.

Speaking of said father, Otto Hightower acted as proxy for his grandson Aegon, meeting his end at Rhaenyra’s hand by way of beheading. It was ridiculously satisfying.

For the first time in Westeros' history a woman sits the Iron Throne as the monarch! All hail Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen 👑 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/eeGtf4nTJC — Thrones Updates (@ThronesUpdates) June 29, 2026

Then his daughter walked in to see his head rolling across the floor; her former bestie on the iron throne, and her son in the wind with his tail between his legs. No words were exchanged, just two icons serving face.

What was Alicent and Rhaenyra’s staring contest all about in House of the Dragon?

Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy have given multiple interviews about episode two of House of the Dragon, detailing what was going on in the heads of Alicent and Rhaenyra.

“I have this thought that…Alicent is Rhaenyra’s judge and jury. No matter how polarised their relationship becomes, still it’s Alicent’s sign-off that Rhaenyra craves more than anyone’s, and that dynamic is established in that final exchange,” Emma told ELLE.

In another interview, this time with The Wrap, Olivia noted how the moment was a “betrayal” for Alicent. Her father was not part of the deal.

Otto died thinking everyone else is dead. if someone told him what Alicent did, there would be no need for beheading, he’d die of a heart attack and disappointment pic.twitter.com/2XZTaRObRQ — aemond’s scar🖤 (@aemonds_scar) June 29, 2026

“I think she feels incredibly betrayed, and like she was caught up in yet another person’s scheming … it feels like it was all for nothing, and she’s in a worse position than where she started,” she explained. “I don’t know … how that relationship can move on from that, at that point … it’s a huge betrayal.”

In fact, Emma argued that the staring contest completely removed the clout Rhaenyra had garnered with the public execution.

“I wanted her to be sort of uncomfortably revealed, actually, I think that’s probably what Alicent’s gaze does,” they added. “She sees through any of the any artifice or armour that Rhaenyra might have built up.”

Talking to Cinema Blend, Olivia also shared some of the questions going through her character’s head.

“I think, um, just white hot anger really. Alicent doesn’t know if Otto has been Rhaenyra’s prisoner this whole time, and this is the first thing that she’s done as the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, this big showy political act. She’s got no idea,” she said. “And she doesn’t know if the bargain that she made Rhaenerya has been fulfilled on her side either, has she just been another pawn in someone else’s game? So I think, yeah, I think she’s just like, okay, well f*ck you. It’s on.”

Simply put, the staring spoke a thousand words. After losing practically everything, the Iron Throne felt like a victory for Rhaenyra; a victory that was quickly demolished by a mere look from her childhood friend.

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Featured image credit: HBO