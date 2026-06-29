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Right, here’s how to fix your iPhone keyboard if it’s glitching and making loads of typos

It’s been happening for months

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google

For months now, people have been claiming their iPhone keyboard is glitching like crazy and making loads of typos, so here’s how to fix it.

The issues first started in late 2025 after Apple launched its latest operating system, iOS 26. People began noticing the keyboard wasn’t registering the right key and was putting the wrong letter in words. Other people said the auto-correct wasn’t working properly, and the keyboard was just being slow and glitchy.

When Apple launched iOS 26.4, updating your phone fixed the issue for a lot of people. But not everyone. Now, iOS 26.5 has launched, and people are still having exactly the same issues.

One person wrote on Twitter this week: “What the f*ck did Apple do to the iPhone keyboard cause I genuinely feel like I’m losing my mind typing these days?” Someone else said: “Did anyone ever figure out if Apple really did change something about the iPhone keyboard or are we all just experiencing some mass psychosis, and autocorrect is trying to really humble us?”

Thankfully, there is a permanent fix.

Here’s how to fix your iPhone keyboard if it’s glitching and making typos

First, make sure you’ve updated to Apple’s latest operating system by going to Settings > General > Software Update. If there’s an update available, there will be a red bubble. You should be on iOS 26.5.1.

After that, you need to reset your keyboard in the settings, which will completely reset the autocorrect. Your iPhone learns and keeps track of all the misspelt words over the years, so you need to wipe this away and start from scratch. Here’s how to do it.

  1. Open your iPhone’s settings and go to “General”
  2. Scroll down to “Transfer or Reset iPhone”
  3. Tap “Reset” at the bottom of the screen
  4. Select Reset Keyboard Dictionary
  5. Enter your iPhone’s passcode
  6. Confirm the reset by tapping “Reset Dictionary”

Don’t worry, nothing else will be erased from your iPhone. But your keyboard should finally be fixed! Thank god.

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Featured image credit: Canva

More on: Apple iPhone Technology
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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