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Yikes! Apple just raised seven product prices by up to £300, so here are the ones affected

It’s so steep

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Apple has just raised the cost of seven of its best-selling products by up to £300 in the biggest price increase the brand has ever seen. Here are all the devices that are affected, and how much money they’ve actually risen by.

It comes after the cost of the memory chip that the tech giant puts in lots of devices rose astronomically. It now costs the company more to buy, so Apple said they have been forced to increase prices to reflect this. They claimed they put off the increase for as long as they could, but now have no choice.

“We have never seen ⁠a component price increase this much, this quickly,” Apple said in a ​statement earlier this month. “We ⁠have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac.”

The price rise only affects the products that use this particular chip, which includes iPads and MacBooks. Even the new little MacBook Neo, which was praised for how affordable it was last year, has risen by a whopping £100. But the biggest price jumps are a staggering £300.

Credit: ITV

Here are the Apple price increases in the UK

  • 11-inch iPad Air – risen £150 from £599 to £749
  • 13-inch iPad Air – risen £150 from £799 to £949
  • iPad Pro – risen £100 from £999 to £1,199
  • MacBook Neo – risen £100 from £599 to £699
  • MacBook Air – risen £200 from £1,099 to £1,299
  • 14-inch MacBook Pro – risen £300 from £1,699 to £1,999
  • 16-inch MacBook Pro – risen £300 from £2,699 to £2,999

The price increases are the same in the US

  • 11-inch iPad Air – risen $150 from $599 – $749
  • 13-inch iPad Air – risen $150 from $799 to $949
  • iPad Pro – risen $100 from $999 to $1,199
  • MacBook Neo – risen $100 from $599 to $699
  • MacBook Air – risen $200 from $1,099 to $1,299
  • 14-inch MacBook Pro – risen $300 from $1,699 to $1,999
  • 16-inch MacBook Pro – risen $300 from $2,699 to $2,999

What about iPhones and other Apple products?

iPhones haven’t been affected yet, but prices are expected to rise when the new iPhone 18 is released in September. I’m sure AirPods and other Apple products will follow too, even though these don’t use the same chip.

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Featured image credit: Apple

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Ellissa Bain | Trends
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