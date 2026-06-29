The Tab

A rundown of who from Love Island 2026 was scouted, and who applied to be on the show

More applied than I was expecting

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Every year we yearn to find out who was scouted and who actually applied to be on Love Island, and we’re finally getting an idea about the 2026 cast.

Being scouted for Love Island is usually the first sign that they’re someone producers have decided will make good TV, and maybe not someone who is looking for true love. But nowadays, applying for Love Island equally means you might want five minutes of fame. It seems rare to get anyone on an earnest quest for love.

Here’s a rundown of exactly who was scouted and who applied out of the Love Island 2026 cast.

Who applied to be on Love Island 2026?

via ITV

The Islanders who are confirmed to have applied this year are: Robyn, Sam, Angelista and Aidan.

Robyn applied to be on the show in March, and her mum has spoken out about being supportive of her decision. However, Robyn admitted she very nearly bottled it, but because she had the support of her family she went for it.

Fellow dumped Islander Sam revealed in a TikTok that he applied to be on the show. He said he was out with some friends one day, and they told him to apply as a joke. “I never in a million years thought I’d get on,” he said, and explained he applied quite late and the turn around for getting on the show was very quick.

Angelista and Aidan are also believed to have applied for the show.

Which of the Islanders were scouted by producers?

Love Island 2026

via ITV

The Islanders we know that were scouted this year are: Mica, Sean, Lorenzo, Ope, Jasmine, Samraj and Kavan.

I say Mica was scouted, but she was technically only half-scouted. The producers actually reached out to Mica’s sister to be on the show, but she turned them down. Instead, she told them Mica would be keen to do it – and now here we are!

As for Sean, or Fitzy, he’s been doing everything but straight up applying to get the attention of the producers. He was making TikToks about the show, before they finally gave in and approached him.

Sean ended up being “shortlisted” to appear on the show, after he documented his “formal application” to be on Love Island in a video. In the clip he said he wanted to be on the show, and joked about what type of Islander he’d be. After that, he was signed up to a talent agency, and it’s seemingly through that, that he was able to get the full attention of bosses on the show.

Love Island 2026

via ITV

As for the others, Jasmine was approached a couple of times in the past and this year finally gave in. Lorenzo was approached by casting, and Ope was casted through his West End connections. Samraj was also approached. Look, I’m assuming here, but given Aidan applied to be on the show, it’s assumed his brother Kavan was then approached by the producers.

Charleen applied for the show before, but was then scouted ahead of Love Island 2026

Love Island 2026

via ITV

There’s always at least one Islander who was sort of scouted, sort of applied. This year, it’s Casa Amor Islander, Charleen Murphy. She auditioned for the show in 2020, and got through a couple of rounds, but then nothing came of it.

Now, bosses have been eyeing her up for months to be in the 2026 series. It was fellow Islander and her best mate, Lucinda Strafford, who put in a good word for her this year.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Love Island 2026 cast member Charleen Murphy

Charleen Murphy’s huge career before Love Island and why everyone is obsessed with her already

‘It’s boring’: What filming for Casa Amor is *really* like, from an Islander who was there

The full and dark story behind why Gabriel was axed from Love Island and won’t return

Latest

Every celeb we know is going to Taylor Swift’s wedding – and the friends who weren’t invited

Isabella Zbucki

I’m personally gutted for Maisie Peters

The hidden meaning of Alicent and Rhaenyra’s staring contest, according House of the Dragon stars

Kieran Galpin

I thought they were just serving face

Revealed: Nine Russell Group unis spent on restructuring last year – Queen’s Belfast at £25.4m

Esther Knowles

Cardiff spent £24.3m on restructuring linked to a voluntary severance scheme despite recording a £33.4m deficit, while 15 Russell Group universities recorded zero restructuring costs in the same year

A rundown of who from Love Island 2026 was scouted, and who applied to be on the show

Hayley Soen

More applied than I was expecting

Then and now: Old photos of the Love Island 2026 cast show who’s changed the most

Ellissa Bain

Jasmine has always been a baddie

Taylor Parker apology letter Wade dad prison

Taylor Parker wrote a grovelling apology letter to ex Wade’s dad from prison after the betrayal

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Please know that I truly loved Wade as well’

‘She tapped out’: All the NSFW videos from Lily Phillips’ OnlyFans collab with Girthmasterr

Kieran Galpin

‘I did what 100 men couldn’t’

Love Island 2026 cast member Charleen Murphy

Charleen Murphy’s huge career before Love Island and why everyone is obsessed with her already

Hayley Soen

She’s too famous for this

The grisly reason Taylor Parker isn’t allowed phone calls or a TV on death row

Ellissa Bain

Other death row prisoners can have these ‘luxuries’

Has Manchester been ghosted by the music industry?

Alisa Pasha

The London epidemic is real

Right, here’s how to fix your iPhone keyboard if it’s glitching and making loads of typos

Ellissa Bain

It’s been happening for months

Taylor Parker’s prison call with daughter reveals first glimpse into her kids’ lives after arrest

Suchismita Ghosh

Her mum has custody of daughter, and her ex-husband has custody of son

It turns out the Love Island boys knew Charleen was coming in and were ‘egging’ Sean on?!

Ellissa Bain

The plot thickens

So Bonnie Blue *is* actually pregnant – and now the three possible dads are speaking out

Hayley Soen

‘She told me there’s a high chance I’m the dad’

Ranked: 15 Russell Group unis by THE sustainability 2026 – Manchester leads, York scores lowest

Zoe Lavender

Manchester topped 1,646 universities globally in the Times Higher Education sustainability rankings

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue drops deranged pregnancy update, says her vile golden baby shower made ‘bump grow’

Kieran Galpin

Don’t read this after eating

The cringe code phrase Lola and Sean use to say ‘I love you’ on Love Island is sickening

Ellissa Bain

It’s so bad

Drug used to delay type one diabetes approved for NHS use in Birmingham

Angelique Ritter

Tepilzumab has just been approved by NICE following an early access scheme for first time use in Birmingham

‘I wake up and remember I don’t have feet’: Cardiff grad on life as a quadruple amputee

Harry Youlten

Lily lost all four of her limbs after contracting meningococcal septicaemia last year

Mum of TikToker facing Dubai death penalty recalls night daughter allegedly killed boyfriend

Ellissa Bain

‘I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life’