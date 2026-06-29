A rundown of who from Love Island 2026 was scouted, and who applied to be on the show

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Every year we yearn to find out who was scouted and who actually applied to be on Love Island, and we’re finally getting an idea about the 2026 cast.

Being scouted for Love Island is usually the first sign that they’re someone producers have decided will make good TV, and maybe not someone who is looking for true love. But nowadays, applying for Love Island equally means you might want five minutes of fame. It seems rare to get anyone on an earnest quest for love.

Here’s a rundown of exactly who was scouted and who applied out of the Love Island 2026 cast.

Who applied to be on Love Island 2026?

The Islanders who are confirmed to have applied this year are: Robyn, Sam, Angelista and Aidan.

Robyn applied to be on the show in March, and her mum has spoken out about being supportive of her decision. However, Robyn admitted she very nearly bottled it, but because she had the support of her family she went for it.

Fellow dumped Islander Sam revealed in a TikTok that he applied to be on the show. He said he was out with some friends one day, and they told him to apply as a joke. “I never in a million years thought I’d get on,” he said, and explained he applied quite late and the turn around for getting on the show was very quick.

Angelista and Aidan are also believed to have applied for the show.

Which of the Islanders were scouted by producers?

The Islanders we know that were scouted this year are: Mica, Sean, Lorenzo, Ope, Jasmine, Samraj and Kavan.

I say Mica was scouted, but she was technically only half-scouted. The producers actually reached out to Mica’s sister to be on the show, but she turned them down. Instead, she told them Mica would be keen to do it – and now here we are!

As for Sean, or Fitzy, he’s been doing everything but straight up applying to get the attention of the producers. He was making TikToks about the show, before they finally gave in and approached him.

Sean ended up being “shortlisted” to appear on the show, after he documented his “formal application” to be on Love Island in a video. In the clip he said he wanted to be on the show, and joked about what type of Islander he’d be. After that, he was signed up to a talent agency, and it’s seemingly through that, that he was able to get the full attention of bosses on the show.

As for the others, Jasmine was approached a couple of times in the past and this year finally gave in. Lorenzo was approached by casting, and Ope was casted through his West End connections. Samraj was also approached. Look, I’m assuming here, but given Aidan applied to be on the show, it’s assumed his brother Kavan was then approached by the producers.

Charleen applied for the show before, but was then scouted ahead of Love Island 2026

There’s always at least one Islander who was sort of scouted, sort of applied. This year, it’s Casa Amor Islander, Charleen Murphy. She auditioned for the show in 2020, and got through a couple of rounds, but then nothing came of it.

Now, bosses have been eyeing her up for months to be in the 2026 series. It was fellow Islander and her best mate, Lucinda Strafford, who put in a good word for her this year.

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