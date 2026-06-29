Bonnie Blue drops deranged pregnancy update, says her vile golden baby shower made ‘bump grow’

4 hours ago

Though I believe there’s a fair number of people who think it’s all fake, Bonnie Blue has continued to offer updates on her pregnancy amidst golden showers, an upcoming “milking” stunt, and slamming men’s wives. Classic.

Many women slow down their work when carrying a baby, but Bonnie Blue has gone in the opposite direction with concerning stunt after concerning stunt.

“I’m a feminist and I’m all about my body, my choice,” she said during her recent x-rated baby shower. “So, my choice today is to let strangers urinate all over my pregnant body.”

Naturally, people are concerned for the wellbeing of the alleged child she is carrying. She’s updated us on the progress, but I can’t say it will dissuade those fears.

Of course, Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy update is x-rated

“I’m pregnant, and I still have men queuing up for me. So whilst you’re sat on your sofa, wondering why your husband doesn’t look at you the same way anymore, that’s because he’s just tasted me, and I’m a lot better than you.”

Despite the video being captioned with “bump update”, Bonnie didn’t mention the little tot at all.

In this video, she actually talked about the pregnancy

In another clip, this time posted last week, Bonnie, for once, talked about the life growing inside her. She’s been consistently throwing up for weeks, she said.

Bonnie said she was “fed up”, calling the pregnancy “sh*t” as she detailed being overly emotional.

“I hate how I look, I hate being sick every day,” she said. “It’s giving me piles, and a whole other list of things.”

When filming an adult video, she was forced to (I’m sorry about this): Touch her pile to cover it up during filming.

Finally, Bonnie revealed that she’d joined Cameo – I know what I’m getting Nan for Christmas.

Here’s the cherry on top

A big part of Bonnie’s business is filming deliberately inflammatory TikToks for her legions of clipping accounts to share across the internet. She filmed a number in the same outfit, reviving her old, tired lines about married men and talking about her baby shower.

Oh, there’s another

In another video filmed at exactly the same time, Bonnie again slammed married women and how their husbands pay their bills.

“Don’t shame me for being the best feminist out there,” she blabbered. “For doing what I want, when I want, with my baby, whilst pregnant. I’m a millionaire, I run my own business, and I do whatever I want, including doing your husband.”

Bonnie desperately needs a writing room.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/TikTok