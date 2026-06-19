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Bonnie Blue baby shower

Bonnie Blue has a defiant and hideous message for anyone hating on her golden baby shower event

She talks of loving to let strangers urinate on her

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Bonnie Blue has shared a message aimed at anyone who is hating on her recent baby shower event. The creator held a baby shower for her unborn child, but instead turned it into an x-rated golden shower, filmed for her subscribers.

According to Bonnie, 112 attendees took part over the course of six hours. The guests arrived in groups of between five and ten people throughout the day.

Obviously, this has been met with a lot of backlash. People called it a “safeguarding issue” for her unborn child, and labelled it “disgusting” that she would turn something so pure as a baby shower into an x-rated “challenge” to make money.

But, she’s not having any of it. Bonnie has since released two quick fire videos which appear to have been filmed ahead of her baby shower event earlier this month. They both featured her standing among groups of cheering men, some wearing her signature blue ski masks. 

In the first video, Bonnie attempted to reclaim the “feminist” label for herself. I don’t think it worked, personally. “I’m a feminist and I’m all about my body, my choice,” she said. “So, my choice today is to let strangers urinate all over my pregnant body.” She then rubbed her bump. Gross, really. 

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A post shared by @bonnieblueheir

Her comments were met with loud approval from the men gathered around her. The second clip saw Bonnie turn her attention towards stereotypes often associated with feminism. She also took a low blow and started to just straight-up insult people.

“Women cry because I’m not the face of feminism,” she said. “I’m really sorry I don’t have hairy armpits and smell.” One of the men standing beside her then said Bonnie “smells good”. 

I really need her to just stop at this point. But, I fear she’s going nowhere.

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Hayley Soen | Trends
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