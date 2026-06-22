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Wooden throne prophecy Aegon HOTD ending

Actor playing Aegon reveals how Helaena’s ‘wooden throne’ prophecy could change his HOTD ending

Her prophecy matters more than you think

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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One of the biggest mysteries left hanging at the end of House of the Dragon season two is Queen Helaena Targaryen’s strange prophecy about her husband Aegon, and now the actor has revealed what it actually means and how it can change his fate.

Throughout the series, Helaena has repeatedly shown that she can see glimpses of the future through her dragon dreams. Loads of her predictions have already come true, so when she revealed what she saw for Aegon and Aemond in the season two finale, people immediately started paying attention.

And now, Aegon’s actor Tom Glynn-Carney has shared what he thinks his character would make of the prophecy if he ever heard it.

So, what was Helaena’s prophecy?

Wooden throne prophecy Aegon HOTD ending

via HBO

During the final episode of season two, Aegon’s wife, Queen Helaena Targaryen, reveals a vision about the futures of both Aegon and Aemond. As viewers know, Helaena’s dragon dreams have a habit of coming true, which immediately made her prediction one of the biggest talking points from the finale.

For Aemond, the vision is grim. She tells him that he will die being “swallowed up in the Gods’ Eye” and be “never seen again.”

Helaena also sees Aegon becoming king again and says that he will eventually “sit on a wooden throne.”

At the time, however, Aegon wasn’t there to hear any of this. He had already fled King’s Landing alongside Larys Strong after being badly injured during the war. So one of the most important prophecies about his future is something he knows absolutely nothing about.

Tom Glynn-Carney thinks Aegon would cling to the prophecy

Wooden throne prophecy Aegon HOTD ending

via HBO

Speaking to ScreenRant ahead of House of the Dragon season three, Tom Glynn-Carney was asked how Aegon would react if Helaena had told him about the vision.

The actor joked that Aegon would immediately become obsessed with one particular detail. “I don’t know. He’d probably have questions about the wood. ‘Why wood?’ would probably be the first question.”

However, Glynn-Carney believes Aegon would ultimately see the prophecy as a positive sign. He continued, “I think if he’d known that, I think Aegon would probably lean into that a little bit. And at the point where he’s got no hope at all, any glimmer of hope would be useful to keep him going, keep some momentum and put fuel in the tank. So yeah, I think he’d find that pretty positive and encouraging.”

That’s especially important considering where Aegon finds himself at the start of season three.

Here’s why the prophecy matters so much

Wooden throne prophecy Aegon HOTD ending

via HBO

Right now, Aegon’s situation couldn’t really be much worse. He’s severely burned after the Battle at Rook’s Rest. He’s been forced to flee King’s Landing. His own brother Aemond has effectively taken control of Team Green. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra and Team Black are still trying to remove him from power permanently.

So hearing that he eventually becomes king again would actually give him something he desperately lacks: Hope.

As Glynn-Carney points out, Aegon is operating from a place of desperation. Knowing that his future still includes a return to power could push him to keep fighting when everything around him seems lost.

What’s more, the prophecy comes from his own wife. Aegon never actually hears the prediction, but if he had known that Helaena foresaw him returning to power, it may have strengthened his determination even further.

So, the prophecy could completely change his mindset.

What does the ‘wooden throne’ actually mean?

Of course, the biggest mystery is still the wooden throne itself. The Iron Throne is one of the most famous symbols in the entire Game of Thrones universe. It’s forged from a thousand swords and represents absolute power in Westeros.

So why would Helaena specifically say that Aegon sits on a throne made of wood? There are loads of possibilities.

It could mean the Iron Throne is no longer available to him. It could suggest he rules from somewhere other than King’s Landing. Or it could have a more symbolic meaning that hasn’t been revealed yet.

For now, HBO hasn’t confirmed exactly what the vision means. But given Helaena’s track record, it’s difficult to dismiss it as meaningless.

I guess we’ll just have to wait for the confirmation.

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More on: Game of Thrones House of Dragon TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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