Game of Thrones already revealed Dunk’s future in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms years ago

4 hours ago

Right, so, it turns out the fate of Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was literally revealed years ago in Game of Thrones, and people are only just clocking it now.

Basically, it all goes back to a random scene in season four of Game of Thrones. The undeserving, arrogant, cruel king Joffrey Baratheon is flipping through the White Book, aka the Book of the Brothers, which records every knight who’s ever served in the Kingsguard. While doing that, he casually comes across one name: Ser Duncan the Tall.

And then he says, “Four pages for Ser Duncan. He must’ve been quite a man.”

At the time, it felt like nothing. But now that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms exists, that line is actually massive. Because what it tells us, very clearly, is that Dunk becomes a Kingsguard.

So basically, the awkward, nervous, inexperienced hedge knight we’re watching now doesn’t stay that way. He rises up, becomes important, becomes respected, and ends up as one of the most elite knights in all of Westeros. Not bad for a guy who literally starts the series with pooping behind a tree.

In another Game of Thrones scene, Maester Aemon Targaryen, Aegon V Targaryen’s older brother, is on his deathbed. He quietly calls, “Egg? I dreamed that I was old.”

This feels emotional on its own, but now it hits completely differently. Because in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Dunk is Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire Egg is obviously the future king, Aegon V Targaryen.

The nervous hedge knight and the bald little kid we’re watching now actually grow up to be legends.

It feels like a spoiler, but Dunk and Egg’s story isn’t about their destination, it’s actually about the journey they go on.

