This character actually gives away the killer in Netflix’s His & Hers and we completely missed it

Even the actors believed their own characters could be responsible

3 hours ago

The ending of His & Hers had a massive plot twist, but there was actually a huge clue which makes the killer’s reveal suddenly feel a lot less random.

In the final 15 minutes of the Netflix thriller, it’s revealed that Alice, Anna’s mum, is the real killer. In a letter to Anna, she explains how and why she carried out the murders, framing everything as an act of protection and “a mother’s love”.

Most viewers guessed the killer was either Anna, Jack, or Catherine. Even the cast didn’t see the real twist coming. Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal both previously said they believed their own characters could be responsible while filming.

But the truth is, the show gave us a few clues, and we all missed it.

The ‘professional cleaning’ detail that gave it away

When Helen Wang is murdered in His & Hers, police arrive at the crime scene and quickly realise something feels off. They search for fingerprints and find nothing at all.

The secondary detective, Priya, is told, “No fingerprints anywhere. Not even the victim’s.” She responds, “Whole place wiped clean? Maybe we are looking at a professional.”

At the time, Jack assumes Rachel’s husband Clyde Duffie might have hired someone to clean the scene.

But before that, in flashbacks, we learnt something massive: Anna’s mum was a professional cleaner. She cleaned Rachel’s, Helen’s and Catherine’s houses. She even worked at their school. So basically, Alice knew how to clean properly. Not just tidy, professionally clean. She knew how to get in, get out, and leave no trace.

That line from Priya wasn’t random at all. It was telling us exactly who the killer was.

Creator William Oldroyd explained that the show deliberately planted subtle clues early on. He told Tudum, “We didn’t want to deny an audience the satisfaction of being able to work it out if they had just looked in the right place. But we didn’t want those seeds to be so obvious they would give it away.”

So the twist wasn’t pulled out of nowhere. It was there all along; we just didn’t connect the dots.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.