The Tab
His & Hers killer clue

This character actually gives away the killer in Netflix’s His & Hers and we completely missed it

Even the actors believed their own characters could be responsible

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

The ending of His & Hers had a massive plot twist, but there was actually a huge clue which makes the killer’s reveal suddenly feel a lot less random.

In the final 15 minutes of the Netflix thriller, it’s revealed that Alice, Anna’s mum, is the real killer. In a letter to Anna, she explains how and why she carried out the murders, framing everything as an act of protection and “a mother’s love”.

Most viewers guessed the killer was either Anna, Jack, or Catherine. Even the cast didn’t see the real twist coming. Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal both previously said they believed their own characters could be responsible while filming.

But the truth is, the show gave us a few clues, and we all missed it.

The ‘professional cleaning’ detail that gave it away

via Netflix

When Helen Wang is murdered in His & Hers, police arrive at the crime scene and quickly realise something feels off. They search for fingerprints and find nothing at all.

The secondary detective, Priya, is told, “No fingerprints anywhere. Not even the victim’s.” She responds, “Whole place wiped clean? Maybe we are looking at a professional.”

At the time, Jack assumes Rachel’s husband Clyde Duffie might have hired someone to clean the scene.

But before that, in flashbacks, we learnt something massive: Anna’s mum was a professional cleaner. She cleaned Rachel’s, Helen’s and Catherine’s houses. She even worked at their school. So basically, Alice knew how to clean properly. Not just tidy, professionally clean. She knew how to get in, get out, and leave no trace.

That line from Priya wasn’t random at all. It was telling us exactly who the killer was.

Most Read

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Creator William Oldroyd explained that the show deliberately planted subtle clues early on. He told Tudum, “We didn’t want to deny an audience the satisfaction of being able to work it out if they had just looked in the right place. But we didn’t want those seeds to be so obvious they would give it away.”

So the twist wasn’t pulled out of nowhere. It was there all along; we just didn’t connect the dots.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: His & Hers Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

The four biggest plot holes in Netflix’s His & Hers that still don’t make sense after the ending

Latest

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response